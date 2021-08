MCMC issued 64 compounds worth RM3.2 million to 4 Telcos

Mid-last month, during the nationwide total lockdown in Malaysia, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) issued 64 compounds worth RM3.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 to four (4) telecommunications companies for failing to comply with electronic numbering and addressing plans and non-compliance of the Prepaid Guidelines for user registration.

Of the RM3.2 million, a total of 54 compounds worth RM2.7 million were issued to Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd for its failure to comply with the electronic numbering and addressing plan.

The regulator also issued 10 compounds for non -compliance with the Prepaid Guidelines for end user registration, namely five (5) compounds worth RM250,000.00 to U Mobile Sdn Bhd, followed by two (2) compounds worth RM100,000.00 to Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd and two (2) compounds worth RM100,000.00 to Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd. Meanwhile, XOX Com Sdn Bhd was served with one (1) compound worth RM50,000.00.

Celcom is the only major Mobile Network Operator (MNO) not in the list.

