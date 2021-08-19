Merdeka Offer: 4G Smartphones at RM1 with Celcom MEGA Postpaid plans

In conjunction with Malaysia’s 64th Merdeka anniversary, Celcom is reaching out to all Malaysians with exclusive deals that offer great savings and affordability.

From 16 August 2021 – 16 September 2021, Celcom’s Pakej Peranti RM1 Malaysia Prihatin offers existing and new customers the opportunity to own a new 4G VoLTE mobile device valued up to RM3,000 from brands such as Oppo, Vivo and iPhone at only RM1.

Some of the smartphones being offered include the vivo Y20S (RM799), vivo Y31 (RM999), iPhone 12 mini 64GB (RM3399), vivo Y20 (RM599) and Oppo A54 (RM699). A 24 months contract applies.

The RM1 offer is bundled with Celcom’s MEGA postpaid plans and customers can purchase this bundles via Celcom Online Shop, Bluecube or Celcom Certified Partner (CCP) nationwide.

Other current offers from Celcom:

Celcom’s Merdeka iPhone sale is offering savings up to RM2,200 for the latest iPhone models such as the iPhone 12, 12 mini, 11, XR and SE when customers sign up with Celcom’s MEGA postpaid plans, available until 30 September 2021.

16 August 2021 until 30 September 2021 – Celcom’s Jaringan Prihatin programme offers an extra RM60 rebate for prepaid and postpaid customers to be digitally connected with a brand new 4G VoLTE mobile device and unlimited Internet access, in addition to the government’s Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat programme that offers subsidies of RM300 for eligible households and RM180 for eligible individuals.

16 August 2021 until 31 December 2021 – free daily Internet of 1GB (30GB per month) for all customers available via the Celcom Life App, specifically for education and work productivity tools, as well as general web browsing.

6 August 2021 until 30 September 2021 – Customers can stand a chance to win an iPhone 12 mini 64GB worth RM3999 for free with Celcom’s Online Shop exclusive ‘Merdeka Deals Contest Giveaway’. Customers just need to sign up with any Merdeka Deals postpaid device bundle via Celcom Online Shop and key in the voucher code “IWANT” upon checkout and stand a chance to win.

13 August 2021 – 30 September 2021 – New and existing customers can stand a chance to win a free Samsung Galaxy S20+ worth RM3,999 when they sign up or upgrade with any Celcom XP Lite plan or Jaringan Prihatin XP Lite plan subscription. Available only on Celcom’s Online Shop, customers can simply sign up, enter the promo code “Malaysia” and be in the running for a free Samsung Galaxy S20+ worth RM3,999.

16 August 2021 – 30 September 2021: Subscribe to any Celcom MEGA postpaid plan or Celcom MEGA Family Line and get up to 80% cashback in Touch ‘n Go eWallet credit. Available only on Celcom Online Shop.

For more information, please visit the Celcom website.