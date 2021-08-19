Merdeka Offer: Digi Gemilang Deals with Smartphones starting from RM1

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) is celebrating the country’s National Day and Malaysia Day with Gemilang Deals from now until 30 September 2021.

Highlights of the Gemilang Deals, according to Digi as below:

Pakej Peranti RM1 Malaysia Prihatin – Special postpaid smartphone bundles with Digi’s PhoneFreedom 365 (PF365) or Digi Smart Bundle where customers can purchase selected 4G smartphones from only RM1. Digi PhoneFreedom 365 (24-month contract) – Customers can purchase any one of the selected 4G smartphones Samsung Galaxy A12, Oppo Reno 5F and Vivo V21E at only RM1/month via this smart installment plan when paired with Digi Postpaid 120 (DP120) onwards. On top of that, as part of the PF365 offer, customers will also enjoy savings of up to RM480 over the 24-month contract period. Digi Smart Bundle (12-month contract) – Customers can choose to purchase either Samsung Galaxy A02 or Redmi 9A at only RM1 or Samsung Galaxy A02S for RM24 when they pair it with Digi Postpaid 60 (DP60).

Special offer for high-speed Internet top-up – Digi Prepaid customers will enjoy a limited time offer of RM5 for 5GB (normal price RM5 for 3GB) when they choose to top-up their Internet during this promotion period. The top-up can be done via the MyDigi app or by dialing*128#.

Through the Jaringan Prihatin campaign that has been extended to 30 September 2021, Digi continues to offer customers plan rebates and device subsidies of up to RM300 for a wide range of devices that fit their needs. This allows them to keep their families connected during this pandemic.

Grab the free daily 1GB internet data which has been extended to 31 December 2021 for your productivity needs. Prepaid customers can dial *338*1*1# while postpaid users can dial *238*1*1 to claim the 1GB of complimentary data.

Digi Postpaid customers can still grab Digi’s Fibre limited time offer with high-speed of 300Mbps at only RM100/month.

Customers who need extra data connectivity for additional devices such as laptops and tablets will now enjoy All-In Quota when they subscribe to Digi Broadband 45, 65 and 105, up to 100GB quota per month.

Enjoy unlimited access to TikTok and Instagram with Digi’s newly enhanced Pakej Data Khas Belia. Available for all Malaysian youth aged between 12 to 24 years old, this limited time prepaid internet plan is priced at RM20/month and comes with 15GB truly high-speed internet connection with a 30-day validity.

Digi customers can now enjoy a more convenient way to pay their bill and be rewarded at the same time for new autobilling sign-ups with Mastercard credit or debit card from now until 30 November 2021. Upon activation, customers will get 5% rebate off their monthly bill for six months and a complimentary RM10 Shopee voucher.

Digi’s Chief Marketing Officer, Praveen Rajan said, “As a company that prioritises our customers’ communications needs, we have put together the Digi Gemilang Deals to help ensure more Malaysians can own smartphones and have access to internet plans that suit their digital needs. Digi is proud to support the Pakej Peranti RM1 Malaysia Prihatin initiative and will continue to play our part to help accelerate affordable smartphone ownership amongst Malaysians, improving their quality of life and standard of living through digitalisation.”

For more information, please visit the Digi website.