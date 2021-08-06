Network Complaints by Service Providers & District in 1H2021 – MCMC

For the first half of 2021 (1H2021), the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) recorded a total of 120,835 complaints related to mobile and fixed networks in Malaysia.
The highest number of complaints was recorded in the month of June 2021, at 44,693, when Malaysia went into a total nationwide lockdown.
In terms of category of the network complaints, MCMC said that quality of 4G is the main concern with most complaints relating to 4G LTE coverage, service disruption, speeds and 3G coverage.
Below are the Network Complaints received by MCMC, from January – June 2021, breakdown by Service Provider:
Celcom
Total 32,444 network complains.
- January 2021 – 3,703
- February 2021 – 6,350
- March 2021 – 4,452
- April 2021 – 2,103
- May 2021 – 3,780
- June 2021 – 12,056
Maxis
Total 23,542 network complains.
- January 2021 – 2,517
- February 2021 – 4,634
- March 2021 – 3,105
- April 2021 – 1,564
- May 2021 – 2,796
- June 2021 – 8,926
Digi
Total 20,698 network complains.
- January 2021 – 2,109
- February 2021 – 4,329
- March 2021 -2,674
- April 2021 – 1,212
- May 2021 – 2,318
- June 2021 – 8,056
U Mobile
Total 13,220 network complains.
- January 2021 – 1,592
- February 2021 – 2,386
- March 2021 – 1,724
- April 2021 – 625
- May 2021 – 1,483
- June 2021 – 5,410
Telekom Malaysia
Total 11,563 network complains.
Streamyx and Unifi fixed broadband
- January 2021 – 1,511
- February 2021 – 1,537
- March 2021 – 1,127
- April 2021 – 694
- May 2021 – 923
- June 2021 – 2,149
Unifi Mobile
- January 2021 – 546
- February 2021 – 892
- March 2021 – 551
- April 2021 – 216
- May 2021 – 334
- June 2021 – 1,083
TIME dotCom
Total 645 network complains.
- January 2021 – 269
- February 2021 – 123
- March 2021 – 51
- April 2021 – 34
- May 2021 – 67
- June 2021 – 101
Out of the 120,835 network complaints, MCMC did not disclose the name of the service provider for 18,723 complaints.
Top Districts with the most number of Network Complains:
- Johor Bahru – 5088
- Petaling (Selangor) – 4514
- Kuala Lumpur – 3785
- Seremban (Negeri Sembilan) – 3297
- Klang (Selangor) – 3158
- Kuching (Sarawak) – 2580
- Kuantan (Pahang) – 2399
- Kota Bharu (Kelantan) – 2188
- Kuala Selangor – 1968
- Kuala Muda (Kedah) – 1920
- Kuala Langat (Selangor) – 1878
- Batu Pahat (Johor) – 1840
- West Coast Kota Kinabalu (Sabah) – 1783
- Miri (Sarawak) – 1710
- Gombak (Selangor) – 1704
- Kinta (Perak) – 1682
- Melaka Tengah – 1639
- Hulu Langat (Selangor) – 1613
- Pasir Mas (Kelantan) – 1590
- Kajang (Selangor) – 1569
MCMC said, “The complaints can be attributed to the MCO, due to the shift of traffic from business and offices to residential areas and ODL, thus creating an increased demand for bandwith.”[PDF] – MCMC