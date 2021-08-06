u-mobile-g1-iphone-12-purple-leader-728
Home / Mobile Operators / Celcom Axiata / Network Complaints by Service Providers & District in 1H2021 – MCMC

Network Complaints by Service Providers & District in 1H2021 – MCMC

in Celcom Axiata, DiGi, Maxis, MCMC/SKMM, Telekom Malaysia, Time dotCom, U Mobile, unifi mobile 06/08/2021 Comments Off on Network Complaints by Service Providers & District in 1H2021 – MCMC

For the first half of 2021 (1H2021), the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) recorded a total of 120,835 complaints related to mobile and fixed networks in Malaysia.

MCMC-Network-Complaints-Total-January-June-2021

The highest number of complaints was recorded in the month of June 2021, at 44,693, when Malaysia went into a total nationwide lockdown.

In terms of category of the network complaints, MCMC said that quality of 4G is the main concern with most complaints relating to 4G LTE coverage, service disruption, speeds and 3G coverage.

MCMC-Network-Complaints-Category-January-June-2021-poor-coverage-service-disruption

Below are the Network Complaints received by MCMC, from January – June 2021, breakdown by Service Provider:

MCMC-Network-Complaints-Service-Providers-January-June-2021-Maxis-Celcom-Digi-UMobile-Unifi-TelekomMalaysia-TIME

Celcom

Total 32,444 network complains.

  • January 2021 – 3,703
  • February 2021 – 6,350
  • March 2021 – 4,452
  • April 2021 – 2,103
  • May 2021 – 3,780
  • June 2021 – 12,056

Maxis

Total 23,542 network complains.

  • January 2021 – 2,517
  • February 2021 – 4,634
  • March 2021 – 3,105
  • April 2021 – 1,564
  • May 2021 – 2,796
  • June 2021 – 8,926

Digi

Total 20,698 network complains.

  • January 2021 – 2,109
  • February 2021 – 4,329
  • March 2021 -2,674
  • April 2021 – 1,212
  • May 2021 – 2,318
  • June 2021 – 8,056

U Mobile

Total 13,220 network complains.

  • January 2021 – 1,592
  • February 2021 – 2,386
  • March 2021 – 1,724
  • April 2021 – 625
  • May 2021 – 1,483
  • June 2021 – 5,410

Telekom Malaysia

Total 11,563 network complains.

Streamyx and Unifi fixed broadband

  • January 2021 – 1,511
  • February 2021 – 1,537
  • March 2021 – 1,127
  • April 2021 – 694
  • May 2021 – 923
  • June 2021 – 2,149

Unifi Mobile

  • January 2021 – 546
  • February 2021 – 892
  • March 2021 – 551
  • April 2021 – 216
  • May 2021 – 334
  • June 2021 – 1,083

TIME dotCom

Total 645 network complains.

  • January 2021 – 269
  • February 2021 – 123
  • March 2021 – 51
  • April 2021 – 34
  • May 2021 – 67
  • June 2021 – 101

Out of the 120,835 network complaints, MCMC did not disclose the name of the service provider for 18,723 complaints.

Top Districts with the most number of Network Complains:

MCMC-Network-Complaints-Districts-January-June-2021

  1. Johor Bahru – 5088
  2. Petaling (Selangor) – 4514
  3. Kuala Lumpur – 3785
  4. Seremban (Negeri Sembilan) – 3297
  5. Klang (Selangor) – 3158
  6. Kuching (Sarawak) – 2580
  7. Kuantan (Pahang) – 2399
  8. Kota Bharu (Kelantan) – 2188
  9. Kuala Selangor – 1968
  10. Kuala Muda (Kedah) – 1920
  11. Kuala Langat (Selangor) – 1878
  12. Batu Pahat (Johor) – 1840
  13. West Coast Kota Kinabalu (Sabah) – 1783
  14. Miri (Sarawak) – 1710
  15. Gombak (Selangor) – 1704
  16. Kinta (Perak) – 1682
  17. Melaka Tengah – 1639
  18. Hulu Langat (Selangor) – 1613
  19. Pasir Mas (Kelantan) – 1590
  20. Kajang (Selangor) – 1569

MCMC said, “The complaints can be attributed to the MCO, due to the shift of traffic from business and offices to residential areas and ODL, thus creating an increased demand for bandwith.”

[PDF] – MCMC

About Kugan

Kugan is the founder of MalaysianWireless. He has been observing the mobile industry since 2003. Connect with him on Twitter: @scamboy
© Copyright 2006-2021, All Rights Reserved. | MK Media Network | AIMS Data Centre