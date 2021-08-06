Network Complaints by Service Providers & District in 1H2021 – MCMC

For the first half of 2021 (1H2021), the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) recorded a total of 120,835 complaints related to mobile and fixed networks in Malaysia.

The highest number of complaints was recorded in the month of June 2021, at 44,693, when Malaysia went into a total nationwide lockdown.

In terms of category of the network complaints, MCMC said that quality of 4G is the main concern with most complaints relating to 4G LTE coverage, service disruption, speeds and 3G coverage.

Below are the Network Complaints received by MCMC, from January – June 2021, breakdown by Service Provider:

Celcom

Total 32,444 network complains.

January 2021 – 3,703

February 2021 – 6,350

March 2021 – 4,452

April 2021 – 2,103

May 2021 – 3,780

June 2021 – 12,056

Maxis

Total 23,542 network complains.

January 2021 – 2,517

February 2021 – 4,634

March 2021 – 3,105

April 2021 – 1,564

May 2021 – 2,796

June 2021 – 8,926

Digi

Total 20,698 network complains.

January 2021 – 2,109

February 2021 – 4,329

March 2021 -2,674

April 2021 – 1,212

May 2021 – 2,318

June 2021 – 8,056

U Mobile

Total 13,220 network complains.

January 2021 – 1,592

February 2021 – 2,386

March 2021 – 1,724

April 2021 – 625

May 2021 – 1,483

June 2021 – 5,410

Telekom Malaysia

Total 11,563 network complains.

Streamyx and Unifi fixed broadband

January 2021 – 1,511

February 2021 – 1,537

March 2021 – 1,127

April 2021 – 694

May 2021 – 923

June 2021 – 2,149

Unifi Mobile

January 2021 – 546

February 2021 – 892

March 2021 – 551

April 2021 – 216

May 2021 – 334

June 2021 – 1,083

TIME dotCom

Total 645 network complains.

January 2021 – 269

February 2021 – 123

March 2021 – 51

April 2021 – 34

May 2021 – 67

June 2021 – 101

Out of the 120,835 network complaints, MCMC did not disclose the name of the service provider for 18,723 complaints.

Top Districts with the most number of Network Complains:

Johor Bahru – 5088 Petaling (Selangor) – 4514 Kuala Lumpur – 3785 Seremban (Negeri Sembilan) – 3297 Klang (Selangor) – 3158 Kuching (Sarawak) – 2580 Kuantan (Pahang) – 2399 Kota Bharu (Kelantan) – 2188 Kuala Selangor – 1968 Kuala Muda (Kedah) – 1920 Kuala Langat (Selangor) – 1878 Batu Pahat (Johor) – 1840 West Coast Kota Kinabalu (Sabah) – 1783 Miri (Sarawak) – 1710 Gombak (Selangor) – 1704 Kinta (Perak) – 1682 Melaka Tengah – 1639 Hulu Langat (Selangor) – 1613 Pasir Mas (Kelantan) – 1590 Kajang (Selangor) – 1569

MCMC said, “The complaints can be attributed to the MCO, due to the shift of traffic from business and offices to residential areas and ODL, thus creating an increased demand for bandwith.”