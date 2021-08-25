redONE Prepaid BeyondLite price at RM10, comes with free RM30 Credit

redONE Network Sdn Bhd (Malaysia) made available a new prepaid plan called redONE Prepaid BeyondLite last week.

This new BeyondLite prepaid started pack is priced at RM10 and comes with the following:

Free RM30 (credited RM5 per month over a period of 6 months)

Free unlimited calls to other redONE prepaid users

30-day validity with a minimum reload amount RM10 per month

RM0.10/min to redONE Postpaid users, RM0.16/min to all other networks

RM0.05/SMS to redONE & Celcom numbers, RM0.15/SMS to other networks

Without any Internet plan, Pay-Per-Use rate applies at RM0.01 per 200kb

Additionally, if users require mobile Internet and more unlimited calls for BeyondLite prepaid, the redFAST30 add on plan offers the following:

30GB 4G LTE quota (video streaming @3Mbps)

10GB Basic Internet

Unlimited Calls to All Networks

Only RM30 a month

Apart from redFAST30, BeyondLite prepaid subscribers can also purchase the redBOOSTER to enjoy an additional 10GB of high-speed data at only RM10, along with all of redONE’s other value-added services such as redSOCIAL, redVIDEO, redCALL, redMUSIC, and redSMS.

With the new BeyondLite prepaid plan and its new top-up and value added services, redONE hopes that it will help the local community to better connect at an affordable price instantly no matter where they are in Malaysia.

To purchase the redONE Prepaid BeyondLite starter pack, visit any redONE Prepaid dealer nationwide. Customers can also fill up a form here and a redONE agent will contact them back.

redONE is a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) in Malaysia. It rides on the Celcom 4G network. The MVNO also operates in Singapore and Thailand.