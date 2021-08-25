Tune Talk Hi-Value Pack offers 35GB High Speed Internet & Unlimited Calls for RM35/month

Tune Talk announced a new prepaid plan called Hi-Value. For a limited time, Tune Talk is offering the Hi-35 monthly plan that comes with 35GB high speed Internet data and unlimited calls to all networks for only RM35/month.

Hi-Value Pack from Tune Talk comes with:

10GB Free Basic Internet at 64Kbps

Voice calls at 22sen/min

SMS at 10sen each

Free Personal Accident (PA) Insurance with a minimum top up of RM50 monthly

Extend credit validity with the purchase of data and call plans

For customers who want unlimited calls and high speed Internet, Tune Talk Hi-Value Pack comes with the following data and call plans:

Hi-25 (Monthly)

RM25 for 30 days

25GB of Hi-Speed Quota

Unlimited calls within Tune Talk network

Any usage on video-related sites including YouTube, Netflix and Facebook (including Facebook Messenger) will subject to speeds of up to 1Mbps

Automatically Renews Monthly

Hi-35 (Monthly)



RM35 for 30 days

30GB of Hi-Speed Quota, plus 5GB/month (promotional for 360 days if subscribed before 7 November 2021)

Unlimited calls to all networks

Extend SIM validity for 30 days

Automatically Renews Monthly

Tune Unlimited (Monthly)



RM48 for 30 days

Unlimited data (capped at 100GB)

Unlimited calls to all networks

5GB Hotspot data

Extend SIM validity for 30 days

Automatically Renews Monthly

Yearly 200

RM200 for 360 days

Unlimited calls within Tune Talk network

10GB Internet every month for 12-months

Extend SIM validity for 360 days

Automatically Renews Yearly

Call 20 (Monthly)



RM20 for 30 days

3GB Hi-Speed Data

Unlimited calls to all networks

Connect Apps for Whatsapp and Wechat (limited to 50GB and speeds up to 3Mbps)

Extend SIM validity for 30 days

Automatically Renews Monthly

There’s also Hotspot Booster and daily/weekly passes available.

Ameen Amaendran, Tune Talk CEO, stated “We would like to thank the subscribers for staying loyal with us for more than a decade. The Hi-Value Pack is our special gift to you! The focus on hi-speed at affordable prices is to ease the burden of people struggling with employment pressure, working adults and students adapting to PdPR during this pandemic. We hope this new pack will help you work, learn and live more efficiently.”

The new Tune Talk Hi-Value Prepaid Pack can be obtained for free via delivery if customers top up a minimum RM30. Customers can sign up via the Tune Talk website or the Tune Talk app. For those with a eSIM compatible smartphone, they could sign up via the Tune Talk app and immediately download the eSIM.

Eligible existing Tune Talk customers may also switch to the new Hi-Value via the app.

For more information, please visit the Tune Talk website.

Tune Talk is a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) and it rides on the Celcom 4G network. The company is also partly owned by Celcom Axiata Berhad.