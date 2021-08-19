Merdeka Offer: 4G VoLTE Smartphones from 99sen with U Mobile Postpaid Plans

U Mobile is marking this coming Merdeka and Malaysia day with an RM0.99 4G VoLTE-enabled mobile phone offer.

From now until 16 September 2021, eligible new and existing U Mobile customers will be able to purchase or upgrade to a 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone for just RM0.99 when bundled with selected postpaid plans. This latest campaign is also in support of the government’s Pakej Peranti RM1 Malaysia Prihatin initiative, the Telco said.

As 3G is slated to be retired in Malaysia at the end of this year, the Telco believes there is no better time than now for U Mobile customers to switch to a 4G VoLTE-enabled mobile phone to un-limit the full potential of their unlimited calls and unlimited data experience. At just RM0.99, U Mobile customers who take up the latest offer will be able to enjoy HD quality crystal clear calls, quicker call connection as well as the ability to stay online at 4G data speeds even when on a call. All these are made possible by the telco’s latest 4G network, it claims.

To qualify for the RM0.99 4G VoLTE-enabled mobile phone, new and existing U Mobile customers will have to have it bundled with the Unlimited HERO P79, P99, P139 or Giler Unlimited GX68 postpaid plan. Registration may be done on the company’s online store, physical stores or premier dealer outlets.

