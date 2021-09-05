5 Malaysia Prepaid Plans with 365 Days of Active Validity

Typically, most prepaid service in Malaysia comes with a maximum 30 days Internet/voice/SMS plan. If you don’t reload or top up after this period, the prepaid SIM goes into a 50-90 days grace period (inactive) where users could only receive calls and SMS, before the number is permanently terminated.

But what if you are looking to extend the validity of your prepaid number, for long term? MalaysianWireless explores 5 Malaysia Prepaid Plans that brings 365 days of active validity and more.

Hotlink Prepaid Internet 365 from Maxis

The Hotlink Prepaid Internet 365 starter pack cost RM10 and preloaded with RM5 credit. Upon activation, the plan gives you 5 active days and 30 inactive days.

To get a 365 days of active validity period, simply purchase the add-on for RM30 via the Hotlink app or via *100#.

Hotlink Prepaid Internet 365:

Starter pack price at RM10 (free for port in users at Hotlink website)

Calls at 30sen/min

SMS at 15sen

Enjoy 60 days SIM active period with every top up (as low as RM5)

365 days validity for RM30

2GB Internet for 365 days at RM6

4GB Internet for 365 days at RM10

10GB Internet for 365 days at RM20

Although the add on Internet plans comes with a 365 days validity, it does not extend the validity of the prepaid number itself.

ONEXOX Prepaid by XOX

Unlike other 365 days prepaid plans, ONEXOX is a prepaid plan from XOX that offers 28 months validity.

To enjoy the 28 months validity (that’s 2 years and 4 months), users will need to pick one of the 5 ‘Welcome Deals’ below when they first activate the plan.

SP FAT 5M

RM30

10GB (Instantly Activated @ 30 Days)

100MINS (Season Pass)

28 months validity

SP FAT 10

RM50

10GB (Season Pass)

10GB (Instantly Activated @ 30 Days)

28 months validity

SP FAT 10M

RM50

20GB (Instantly Activated @ 30 Days)

333MINS (Season Pass)

28 months validity

SP FAT 20

RM30

20GB (Instantly Activated @ 30 Days)

28 months validity

SP FAT VOICE

RM30

333MINS (Season Pass)

28 months validity

User could purchase a SIM or eSIM on the XOX website at RM10. Port in is also available. Voice and SMS pay per use chargers varies depending on top up.

XOX is a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO). It rides on the Celcom 2G/4G network.

Tune Talk Prepaid

A 365 days of active validity period add on is available for the the following Tune Talk prepaid plans: Tune Talk HI-VALUE, Tune Talk CUN VALUE & Tune Talk VALUE Prepaid.

The Tune Talk 365 Days Validity comes in two options:

RM35 – 365 days of Validity with no basic Internet

RM100 – 365 days of Validity with 10GB basic Internet at 64Kbps

Additionally, for Tune Talk HI-VALUE customers, there’s also a Yearly 200 plan for 360 days that comes with 10GB high speed monthly Internet:

Yearly 200

RM200 for 360 days

Unlimited calls within Tune Talk network

10GB Internet every month for 12-months

Extend SIM validity for 360 days

Automatically Renews Yearly

Tune Talk is a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO). It rides on the Celcom 2G/4G network.

Ansar Mobile from REDtone

Ansar Mobile is a prepaid plan from once a well known Telco company, REDtone.

The prepaid plan offers 3 add on options with the 365 days validity:

RM35 for 1 year validity (365 days)

RM170 (Lite Package) – One Year validity with 60GB Internet (5GB/month)

RM420 (Premium Package) – One Year validity with 180GB Internet (15GB/month)

The starter pack cost RM10.80 and comes preloaded with a RM5 airtime. Maximum local call rate is at 28sen for every 3 min while SMS cost up to 7sen.

Riding on the Maxis 4G network, Ansar Mobile is operated by REDtone Engineering & Network Services, a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), part of REDtone Digital Berhad.

Altel Prepaid

The Altel Prepaid plan offers a 365 days active validity period for RM28 called Altel 365. However, to be eligible, customers are required to reload a minimum of RM30 during their first 6 months of using the prepaid service.

The Altel prepaid starter pack cost RM7 and comes with a RM3 credit, valid for 30 days. Voice calls are charged 16sen a minutes and SMS cost 5sen.

Altel Prepaid is a product of Altel Holdings Sdn Bhd, a fully licensed Mobile Network Operator (MNO), however the company depends on Celcom 4G network to offer its mobile services.

For more details, please visit the respective Telco website.