Astro partners Telekom Malaysia (TM) to offer Broadband Services via HSBB

Malaysia’s satellite TV operator, MEASAT Broadcast Network Systems Sdn Bhd (Astro) and Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) have signed a collaboration agreement allowing Astro to offer high speed broadband and IPTV contents via TM’s network.

Through this strategic collaboration, TM, via TM WHOLESALE, its global and wholesale business arm, will provide Astro with a range of wholesale services inclusive of high speed broadband (HSBB), bandwidth, backhaul and Internet access. This will enable Astro to provide broadband connectivity to their end-users.

Telekom Malaysia (TM) will also provide Astro access to its Content Delivery Network (TM CDN), a newly developed content platform service that is said to deliver seamless, faster and secure digital content. This will enable Astro to strengthen its video streaming efficiency to its current service offerings.

Commenting on the collaboration, Imri Mokhtar, Group Chief Executive Officer of TM said: “TM as the leading infrastructure partner for High Speed Broadband wholesale services, leveraged its superior network nationwide to support the industry’s broadband growth. We are also the primary mobile backhaul infrastructure provider for the industry with extensive coverage and capacity. As the digital infrastructure accelerator in Malaysia, we have always been a strong advocate of infrastructure sharing. Thus we are honoured to be given this opportunity to leverage each other’s expertise to provide Malaysians with high quality broadband and content services that we have. This strategic collaboration also demonstrates our commitment to ensure Malaysians are provided with a seamless and “alwayson” connectivity experience. We are happy to work with Astro and this is yet another testament to our pivotal role as the enabler of Digital Malaysia aspirations.”

Meanwhile, Henry Tan, Group Chief Executive Officer of ASTRO said: “This strategic partnership with TM lays the foundation for Astro to be an internet service provider. Astro’s goal is to provide Malaysians with the best digital experience and broadband value proposition. Leveraging on the strength of TM’s wide HSBB network will enable Astro to realise new revenue streams, scaling our broadband service with content bundles, or standalone broadband and other product lines. This deal gives us more flexibility to offer great value and convenience to our customers.”

ASTRO currently serves 5.7 million homes or 73% of Malaysian TV households, 6,400 enterprises, 16.8 million weekly radio listeners (FM and digital), 14.3 million digital monthly unique visitors and 3.0 million shoppers across its TV, radio, digital and commerce platforms.

At the moment, ASTRO broadband + IPTV services are offered via the fibre broadband networks of Maxis and Allo City Broadband. Pricing starts from RM128.95/month for the 30Mbps Starter Pack plan.