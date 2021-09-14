Digi Fibre plans offering savings of up to RM1,200 – JomFibre Campaign

Digi Telecommunications today launched a nationwide JomFibre campaign to support the rising demand for high-speed internet access as Malaysians continue to work and study from home. Starting from now until 30 November 2021, this campaign offers customers an opportunity to get Digi’s ultra-fast and unlimited fibre plans with savings of up to RM1,200.

Savings with Digi JomFibre Campaign:

Digi Fibre 150 (DF150) – DF150 promotion has now been extended until 30 November 2021 offering customers terrific value for money with unlimited data at a high-speed of up to 300Mbps. This plan is available from as low as RM100 per month when paired with a qualifying Digi Postpaid plan. Customers can also combine their Postpaid and Fibre accounts in a single bill, making it easier to track the monthly commitment and payment.

Digi Fibre 190 (DF190) and Digi Fibre 270 (DF270) – Customers with Digi Postpaid 60 and above will automatically get RM20 rebates for lifetime when they subscribe to DF190 for 500Mbps or DF270 for 800 Mbps. For a limited time only, the DF190 and DF270 plans are now available from as low as RM140 and RM220 per month respectively when paired with a qualifying Digi Postpaid plan.

RM150 Samsung Smart Monitor voucher – Customers who sign up for the DF150 plan and above during this campaign will receive a FREE RM150 Samsung Smart Monitor voucher. Limited to the first 2,000 customers who sign up via Digi Store Online, Digi Stores or Digi Store Express, this voucher is redeemable via the MyDigi App.

#JomFibre Contest – A weekly contest on Digi’s official social media platforms, Facebook and Twitter will see participants and their friends stand a chance to win a complimentary 2-year Digi Fibre experience

The RM1200 savings is calculated based on the RM30 rebates for 24 months for customers who paired their Digi Fibre plans with their Digi Postpaid 90 and above plans. This is on top of the lifetime RM20 rebates received by Digi Postpaid 60 and above customers.

Currently Digi is offering 6 home fibre plans: Digi Fibre 90 (50Mbps), Digi Fibre 130 (100Mbps), Digi Fibre 150 (300Mbps), Digi Fibre 190 (500Mbps), Digi Fibre 270 (800Mbps) and Digi Fibre 290 (1Gbps).

“Most of us have adapted to the new norm and have been relying heavily on the internet at home to stay connected. The industry as a whole has also seen a spike in internet usage over the past year as the multiple movement orders pushes more Malaysians to go online. This JomFibre campaign is our way to continue bringing affordable high-speed Internet to more households across Semenanjung Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak,” said Praveen Rajan, Digi’s Chief Marketing Officer.

Digi Fibre is available to more than 3.5 million households in Malaysia, in partnership with Allo Technology Sdn. Bhd. (Allo), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), Telekom Malaysia’s High Speed Broadband (HSBB) and TIME dotCom.

Customers can sign up for the Digi Fibre plan by checking their coverage availability on Digi’s website or walk-in to the nearest Digi Store. For more information on the JomFibre campaign or to sign up, please visit the Digi website.