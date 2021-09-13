My Astro App updated with Smart New Features, Free Access to TVBAnywhere+

Malaysia satellite TV operator, Astro today introduced its revamped My Astro app, redesigned completely with a fresh new look and updated features for its customer.

The free smartphone app is easy-to-use and helps all Astro customers manage their Astro account.

My Astro app’s features include:

Pay Astro Bills– Now you can pay your bills in a faster and convenience way.

Now you can pay your bills in a faster and convenience way. Account Management – View outstanding balance & bill statements, update your contact details and more.

View outstanding balance & bill statements, update your contact details and more. Purchase Astro Best and Astro First – with just a click of a button, you can easily rent Astro Best and Astro First contents.

with just a click of a button, you can easily rent Astro Best and Astro First contents. Get Agent support – Reach out to our customer service via WhatsApp live agents.

Reach out to our customer service via WhatsApp live agents. Keep up with the latest content – Keep yourself updated with Astro’s latest products and content offerings.

Keep yourself updated with Astro’s latest products and content offerings. Exclusive Reward– Browse a selection of best rewards offer and discount vouchers exclusive for you!

Astro customers can download the My Astro app for iOS, and Android starting today and enjoy a brand-new interface and enhanced user experience.

In partnership with TVB Anywhere, the OTT service of Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB), Astro also announced that Astro Dynasty Pack customers can enjoy free Premium Service access (worth RM39.90/month) to the best of Hong Kong entertainment on the TVBAnywhere+ app in Malaysia starting today.

The TVBAnywhere+ app offers an extensive library of over 40,000 hours of the biggest Cantonese entertainment, comprising the most in-demand variety shows to the hottest drama series. The Premium Service comes with a fully-fledged complimentary content offering including the VOD Zone that provides complete access to latest TVB dramas and variety shows within one hour after the HK TV premiere; and the Channel Zone that offers five linear TVB channels namely TVB International Jade, TVB News Channel, TVB Entertainment News, TVB Finance and Information Channel and TVB XingHe with a 3-hour playback function.

Astro Dynasty Pack customers can enjoy two concurrent viewings with one account, enabling sharing amongst family members, less video ads and the ability to download their content for offline viewing via mobile devices and Android TVs anywhere, anytime they want.

For more details please visit the Astro website.