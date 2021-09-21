Digi beats Maxis again, KL still has the Slowest Mobile Internet Speeds – Ookla Q2 2021 Report

Kuala Lumpur (KL) is once again the slowest city in Malaysia when it comes to average mobile Internet speeds, at 26.32Mbps, as measured by Ookla, the company behind the world’s most popular Internet Speedtest platform.

The report also revealed that Digi continues to be the fastest mobile network in Malaysia.

Among the top 10 location tested, Nusajaya in Johor has the fastest average mobile Internet speeds at 38.51 Mbps, followed by George Town (Penang) at 31.75Mbps and Melaka at 30.46Mbps. The last time KL was ranked with the lowest mobile Internet speed was during the Q1-Q2 2020 Ookla Speedtest report.

These are the top 10 locations in Malaysia with the fastest mean (average) mobile Internet speeds:

Rank Location Mean Download (Mbps) Mean Upload (Mbps) Mean Latency (ms) 1 Nusajaya (Johor) 38.51 13.29 30 2 George Town (Penang) 31.75 12.69 35 3 Malacca 30.46 11.55 32 4 Ipoh (Perak) 29.84 12.06 31 5 Johor Bahru 29.83 11.65 34 6 Kota Kinabalu (Sabah) 29.47 13.52 43 7 Petaling Jaya (Selangor) 28.62 10.77 33 8 Shah Alam (Selangor) 28.57 10.75 29 9 Seremban (Negeri Sembilan) 27.68 10.88 29 10 Kuala Lumpur (Wilayah Perseketuan) 26.32 10.66 33

For the month of August 2021, the average mobile Internet download speeds in Malaysia was 29.14 Mbps, while average upload speeds was at 10.87 Mbps with a latency of 33ms, based on data measured from mobile users of Maxis, Celcom, Digi, U Mobile and Telekom Malaysia’s unifi Mobile.

As usual, Ookla did not consider YTL’s Yes 4G service among the top cellular service provider in Malaysia and was excluded from the speedtest report.

For Fixed Broadband in Malaysia, the average download speed was 103.28Mbps while upload speeds was 54.52Mbps, with a latency of 16ms, based on data gathered from users of TIME Internet, Telekom Malaysia (TM) and Maxis.

The Fastest Mobile Network in Malaysia in Q2 2021

Digi remains the Fastest Mobile Network in Malaysia, beating Maxis for the second time since the last Ookla speedtest report. At the time of writing, Maxis still claims that it is currently ‘Malaysia’s No.1 Network” based on outdated speedtest reports, including the Q1-Q2 Ookla Speedtest report, released over 1 year ago.

U Mobile is now ranked the 3rd fastest mobile network in Malaysia.

Digi: Ookla Speed Score of 30.20 Maxis: Ookla Speed Score of 29.92 U Mobile: Ookla Speed Score of 27.40 Celcom: Ookla Speed Score of 24.91 unifi Mobile: Ookla Speed Score of 13.75

Average (mean) Mobile Internet Latency during Q2 2021 in Malaysia (lower the better):

Celcom: 30ms Maxis: 32ms Digi: 36ms U Mobile: 37ms unifi Mobile: 38ms

The Smartphones with the Fastest Mobile Internet speeds in Malaysia:

Apple iPhone 12 Pro 5G – 50.45Mbps download speeds Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G – 50.06Mbps download speeds Apple iPhone 12 5G – 49.94Mbps download speeds Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro 5G – 45.17Mbps download speeds Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max – 43.93Mbps download speeds

Mobile Chipsets with the Fastest Mobile Internet speeds in Malaysia:

Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Hisilicon Kirin 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G Samsung Exynos 990

The Fastest Fixed Broadband Network in Malaysia in Q2 2021

The fixed broadband service from TIME dotCom is the fastest in Malaysia according to Ookla, followed by Maxis and Telekom Malaysia’s unifi broadband service.

In terms of latency, TIME is also the best fixed network at 12ms, followed by Telekom Malaysia (TM) and Maxis, both providers at 18ms.