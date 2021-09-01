Telekom Malaysia has 2.56 million unifi fixed broadband customers [2Q21]

Telekom Malaysia (TM) reported its second quarter 2021 (2Q21) financial results last week. The largest fixed broadband Government-linked company in Malaysia now has 2.56 million fixed broadband customers, up from 2.44 million subscriber base it had in 1Q21. It added 112k new fixed broadband subscriptions between the period of April, May and June 2021.

The number of fixed broadband fibre customers is now at 2.14 million (vs 1.95 million in 1Q21) in the network. Telekom Malaysia (TM) registered 188k new unifi fixed broadband subscriptions in 2Q21.

The number of Streamyx customers continue to drop (-76k), now at 416k, versus 492k subscriptions in 1Q21 (March 2021).

Despite the addition of new subscribers, APRU for unifi fixed broadband is now lower at RM141 versus RM144 in 1Q21. ARPU for Streamyx remains unchanged at RM91.

Telekom Malaysia claims that it achieved historical records in Q2 2021 with the following:

Highest no. of unifi subscriber

Highest no. of total fixed broadband subscriber

Highest unifi net adds

The company said, “unifi recorded several operational milestones with more than 210,000 new customer activations in the second quarter of 2021 (2Q2021). This is the highest number of unifi activations in a quarter in its 11-year history.”

unifi includes services such of home fibre, Streamyx, voice and unifi mobile.

“unifi increased its sales and installation capacity to meet strong fibre broadband demand. unifi also saw positive uptake of device bundles with the enhanced unifiYourWorld campaign offering smart lifestyle devices, unlocking the unlimited possibilities to enrich users’ digital lifestyle and needs,” it added.

As usual, Telekom Malaysia did not reveal the number of its unifi Mobile subscriber base.

2Q20 Key Financial Highlights, according to Telekom Malaysia (TM):

RM mn 1Q 2021 2Q 2021 QoQ 2Q 2020 YoY 1H 2020 1H 2021 YTD Revenue 2,809.7 2,762.9 -1.7% 2,592.0 6.6% 5,149.1 5,572.6 8.2% EBITDA 1,165.2 990.4 -15.0% 961.9 3.0% 1,871.6 2,155.6 15.2% Normalised EBITDA 1,126.0 1,028.2 -8.7% 965.9 6.4% 1,884.4 2,154.2 14.3% Depreciation & Amortisation 575.5 602.8 4.7% 535.6 12.5% 1,119.2 1,178.3 5.3% EBIT 589.7 387.6 -34.3% 426.3 -9.1% 752.4 977.3 29.9% Normalised EBIT 550.5 425.4 -22.7% 430.3 -1.1% 765.2 975.9 27.5% Net Finance Cost (Excluding FX gain/loss)

145.1 89.5 -38.3% 95.0 -5.8% 179.7 234.6 30.6% Profit Before Tax 407.0 293.1 -28.0% 345.2 -15.1% 505.3 700.1 38.6% PATAMI 325.5 218.5 -32.9% 274.7 -20.5% 427.2 544.0 27.3% Normalised PATAMI 331.5 254.9 -23.1% 267.6 – 4.7% 508.4 586.4 15.3%

Group Revenue grew 8.2% to RM5.57 billion from RM5.15 billion

Cost optimisation continues to yield results. Group Reported Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) increased by 29.9% to RM977.3 million, from RM752.4 million last year

Group Reported Profit After Tax and Non-controlling Interests (PATAMI) rose 27.3% to RM544.0 million, compared to RM427.2 million last year

Record breaking unifi customer growth; fixed broadband customer base grew 15% to 2.55 million

Declares interim dividend of 7.0 sen per share totalling RM264.2 million in line with dividend policy

Telekom Malaysia Berhad’s (TM) revenue for the first half of 2021 (1H2021) grew strongly by 8.2% to RM5.57 billion, compared to RM5.15 billion in the same period last year, it said.

Group EBIT rose by 29.9% to RM977.3 million, from RM752.4 million last year. Subsequently, Group Profit after Tax and Minority Interests (PATAMI) grew 27.3% to RM544.0 million, from RM427.2 million in the same period last year.

The national Telecommunication company said it continues to invest in future growth by modernising its network and technology platforms, “to deliver the best current and future solutions for its multi-segment customers.” CAPEX spending in the first half of the year stood at RM597.0 million or 10.7% of revenue. Of the amount invested, 65% was for network access, 16% for core network, and the balance 19% are for support systems.

“Malaysia’s economic growth outlook for 2021 continues to be challenging with the prolonged movement restrictions brought about by Covid-19. Notwithstanding the headwinds, our role remains. We will continue to serve the nation by meeting the demand for internet and data, both at the retail and wholesale fronts. This is evident through the acceleration of the number of ports deployed and the fibre network expansion under our Jalinan Digital Negara (JENDELA) commitment, which is well ahead of schedule. We remain steadfast and will leverage our comprehensive connectivity, digital infrastructure and other smart solutions to support the nation’s digital aspirations under the MyDIGITAL blueprint,” said Imri Mokhtar, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of TM.