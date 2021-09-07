U Mobile Ultra Unlimited Home Fibre Broadband starts from RM64.50/month

U Mobile, Malaysia’s 4G mobile network operator, has just announced that it will offer 3 new fixed fibre broadband plans to new and exiting customers.

In collaboration with Allo Technology Sdn. Bhd. (Allo), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), the U Mobile Ultra Unlimited Home Fibre Broadband plans are now available to new and eligible U Mobile customers in selected residential areas in Melaka, Cyberjaya, Perak and Kedah as a pilot.

The Telco said it intends to make the fibre broadband plans available at more location soon.

U Mobile’s Ultra Unlimited Home Fibre Broadband plans are available from today and is price at RM129 per month for the 100Mbps plan, RM199 per month for the 500Mbps plan and RM299 per month for the 1Gbps plan. All plans are inclusive of modem and installation under a two-year contract. Key details below:

100Mbps Plan

Normal Price is RM129/month

Symmetrical (same) download and upload speeds

No fixed telephone line

RM64.50/month – 50% off (24 months) for U Mobile GX68/P79/P99/P139 postpaid plan subscribers, for a limited time

Register by 16 December 2021 and activate by 15 January 2022 to get free one month usage

Comes with Wifi router and a backup 4G SIM Card (15GB quota/3 days during outage)

Free basic Installation

24 months contract (RM500 Early Termination Penalty)

500Mbps Plan

Normal Price is RM199/month

Symmetrical (same) download and upload speeds

No fixed telephone line

RM99.50/month – 50% off (24 months) for U Mobile P79/P99/P139 postpaid plan subscribers, for a limited time

Register by 16 December 2021 and activate by 15 January 2022 to get free one month usage

Comes with Wifi router and a backup 4G SIM Card (15GB quota/3 days during outage)

Free basic Installation

24 months contract (RM500 Early Termination Penalty)

1Gbps Plan

Normal Price is RM299/month

Symmetrical (same) download and upload speeds

No fixed telephone line

RM149.50/month – 50% off (24 months) for U Mobile P99/P139 postpaid plan subscribers, for a limited time

Register by 16 December 2021 and activate by 15 January 2022 to get free one month usage

Comes with Wifi router and a backup 4G SIM Card (15GB quota/3 days during outage)

Free basic Installation

24 months contract (RM500 Early Termination Penalty)

To mark the launch of Ultra Unlimited Home Fibre Broadband, U Mobile is giving a 50% discount on the monthly fees of select plans for a period of 24 months to new and existing U Mobile customers who are subscribed to Giler Unlimited GX68, Unlimited HERO P79, P99 or P139 postpaid plans. This means that these U Mobile customers may enjoy high-speed fibre broadband from as low as RM64.50 monthly. On top of that, any U Mobile customer who signs up for Ultra Unlimited Home Fibre Broadband plans before 16 December 2021 and completes the fibre installation at their homes by 15 January 2022 will also be able to enjoy their first month free under the 24-month contract.

“U Mobile is excited to be partnering Allo as it marks the start of our foray into fibre broadband. We will definitely be looking to widen our unlimited fibre broadband offering to more customers at more locations in the coming months. This move has been particularly timely as we believe many of our customers will appreciate the affordable and accessible unlimited high-speed fibre broadband plans for their learning, productivity and work needs during this pandemic. Noting the pressures our customers are facing, we are even offering 50% off our fibre plans for 2 years and will also be waiving the first month’s fibre bill for U Mobile customers, making us the best mobile and fibre bundle in the country. U Mobile’s purpose is to unleash every potential, hence we are continuously looking at new ways to empower the country’s digital economy,” said Jasmine Lee, Chief Marketing Officer of U Mobile.

For more information about U Mobile’s Ultra Unlimited Home Fibre Broadband and on how to register, visit this link for more information.