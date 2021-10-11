Celcom 4G Network Maintenance in Pahang, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur at Midnight

Celcom Axiata scheduled a 4G network maintenance affecting areas surrounding Genting Highlands, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur starting midnight.

The Celcom network maintenance starts on 12 October 2021, from 12:15 AM to 04:00 AM. According to what is posted on Celcom’s website, 4G Voice and Data service are affected. The Telco did not say if 3G data service will be affected as well. The areas affected by the network maintenance are as below, taken from Celcom website:

Pahang – Genting

Genting Selangor – Kuchai, Kajang, Semenyih, Ampang, WP Putrajaya, Damansara, Balakong, Selayang, Serdang, Gombak, Kg Melayu Subang, Bangi

Kuala Lumpur – Bangsar, Pudu, Keramat, Kg Pandan, Segambut, Setapak, Shamelin, Melawati, KLCC, Wangsa Maju, Kepong

Celcom also scheduled another network maintenance on 14 October 2021, from 12am to 6am, affecting “some areas nationwide”, Sabah and Sarawak. Services affected are all voice and data and 4G as well.

Based on information from Celcom’s call centre, MalaysianWireless was told that affected customers has been informed regarding the network maintenance via SMS. However MalaysianWireless was not able to confirm this or find any postings regarding the latest 4G network maintenance on Celcom’s social media pages. The call centre person said that customers must register themself on the Celcom website (under Network Checker>My Places) to receive any network maintenance notifications via SMS or email.

MalaysianWireless was also told that the network maintenance is in compliance with MCMC’s network standards which requires the Telcos to inform customers no less than 24 hours in advance of the network maintenance and no less than 72 hours to MCMC. MalaysianWireless was not able to confirm this with MCMC. The regulator maintains a Network Coverage Map page on its Jendela website but it does not disclose any active information on scheduled network maintenance or 3G sunset schedule by the Telcos.

Celcom also posted that it will shut down its 3G network nationwide in 13 states and 2 Federal Territory starting 30 September 2021 towards the end of the year but did not provide any specific 3G sunset schedule. The identified Celcom 3G sunset areas are:

Johor – Johor Bahru, Batu Pahat, Kulaijaya, Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kota Tinggi, Muar, Ledang

Previously, Celcom told MalaysianWireless it retired the 3G networks in parts of Selangor: Semenyih (Hulu Langat), USJ (Subang Jaya) and Bandar Klang, as part of its proof of concept (POC) and pilot cluster.