Celcom partners Vale to deploy Smart Fleet Management Solutions

Celcom Axiata has partnered Vale, one of the world’s largest mining companies, to deploy Smart Fleet Management solutions at the Teluk Rubiah Maritime Terminal (TRMT), located in Lumut, Perak.

The Smart Fleet Management solution will be deployed for Vale’s and its vendors’ vehicles that consist of trucks and heavy machineries, covering both indoor and outdoor areas in TRMT. In addition, the partnership includes the provision of 4G mobile connectivity to all Vale employees, GPS solutions for any of Vale’s vehicle applications, Cloud Connectivity for remote working and Operating Smart App for web and mobile functions for alerts and base views.

A Vehicle Telematics and Drowsiness Detection System technology are deployed, enabled by Celcom’s 4G LTE connectivity and Internet-of-Things (IoT) platforms. The safe and secured logistic ecosystem for Vale is powered by cloud Global Positioning System (GPS) and machine-to-machine (M2M) technologies.

The application of the array of IoT solutions will contribute towards enhancing efficiency, safety and security of Vale’s fleet and machineries operations in TRMT – an important iron ore distribution hub for Vale in the Asia Pacific region, the companies said.

Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said that the collaboration with Vale signifies Celcom’s growing IR4.0 presence as a digital enabler and driving IoT adoption across industries. Celcom is truly honoured by this recognition from Vale as it will further demonstrate our commitment in advancing Malaysian and International industries”.

The Vehicle Telematics and Drowsiness Detection System solution technology effectively measures and ensures fleets are well functioning in accordance with road safety guidelines. Through the Fleet Management solution, drivers’ behaviours can be monitored and analysed remotely.

On the use of AI-powered analytics in the development of the system, Idham added, “Analytics is an integral component of the solution. It is backed by a state-of-the-art AI-powered mobile surveillance and processor, elevating driving experiences with driving behaviour alerts and real-time monitoring for fleet managers to manage and reduce potential risks. This will transform the nation’s road and transport ecosystem, as well as heavy-industrial landscape, towards the development of a smart digital nation”.

Celcom said it has included Vale’s TRMT as one of its top priorities when 5G is made ready in Malaysia.