Celcom implements FUP for new Xpax Unlimited Internet customers, maximum 60GB

Celcom has just implemented a new Fair Usage Policy (FUP) for its Xpax Unlimited Internet plans, but it only applies to new customers.

The mobile service provider also made available two new Xpax Unlimited Internet Plans, as below:

Xpax UNLIMITED (NEW)

30 Days at RM38

3Mbps Internet Speed, for smartphone usage only

Additional 5GB Internet Quota with Uncapped Speeds

Unlimited Calls to all Network

FREE 3GB Hotspot, up to 3Mbps speeds

FREE 6 months of K-drama, anime & Asian variety shows with iQiYi VIP access

Applicable for new Xpax customers, starting 7th October 2021

Fair Usage Policy (Xpax FUP) of 60GB quota, following this customers get speeds up to 512kbps

Xpax UNLIMITED (NEW)

7 Days forRM15

6Mbps Internet Speed, for smartphone usage only

Unlimited Calls to all Network

FREE 2GB Hotspot, up to 6Mbps speeds

Applicable for new Xpax customers, starting 7th October 2021

Fair Usage Policy (Xpax FUP) of 30GB quota, following this customers get speeds up to 512kbps

According to Celcom, the new Xpax FUP are implemented to ensure all customers on the Celcom network can enjoy their fair share of data with the highest quality. Even at an Internet speed of 512kbps, Celcom said users are still able to enjoy a seamless Internet experience on a number of applications, such as YouTube, Instagram, Tik Tok, WhatsApp & Facebook on their mobile phone.

The Telco said the FUP will not affect data consumption of its majority customers. As of June 2021, the average data consumption of a Celcom customer was 23.9GB a month. For comparison, the FUP for the new Xpax Unlimited plans comes with almost 3 times more data quota at 60GB.

Meanwhile, for existing Xpax customers, they are eligible to subscribe to the old Unlimited Internet plans. These plans have no usage cap according to Celcom.

Xpax Unlimited Monthly Pass

RM35/30days

Unlimited Internet up to 3Mbps, for smartphone usage only

Unlimited Calls to local network

3GB Hotspot

Auto renewed

Xpax Unlimited Weekly Pass

RM12/week

Unlimited Internet up to 3Mbps, for smartphone usage only

Unlimited Calls to local network

1GB Hotspot

Auto renewed

Visit the Celcom website (here) for more details.