Celcom implements FUP for new Xpax Unlimited Internet customers, maximum 60GB

Celcom has just implemented a new Fair Usage Policy (FUP) for its Xpax Unlimited Internet plans, but it only applies to new customers.
The mobile service provider also made available two new Xpax Unlimited Internet Plans, as below:
Xpax UNLIMITED (NEW)
- 30 Days at RM38
- 3Mbps Internet Speed, for smartphone usage only
- Additional 5GB Internet Quota with Uncapped Speeds
- Unlimited Calls to all Network
- FREE 3GB Hotspot, up to 3Mbps speeds
- FREE 6 months of K-drama, anime & Asian variety shows with iQiYi VIP access
- Applicable for new Xpax customers, starting 7th October 2021
- Fair Usage Policy (Xpax FUP) of 60GB quota, following this customers get speeds up to 512kbps
Xpax UNLIMITED (NEW)
- 7 Days forRM15
- 6Mbps Internet Speed, for smartphone usage only
- Unlimited Calls to all Network
- FREE 2GB Hotspot, up to 6Mbps speeds
- Applicable for new Xpax customers, starting 7th October 2021
- Fair Usage Policy (Xpax FUP) of 30GB quota, following this customers get speeds up to 512kbps
According to Celcom, the new Xpax FUP are implemented to ensure all customers on the Celcom network can enjoy their fair share of data with the highest quality. Even at an Internet speed of 512kbps, Celcom said users are still able to enjoy a seamless Internet experience on a number of applications, such as YouTube, Instagram, Tik Tok, WhatsApp & Facebook on their mobile phone.
The Telco said the FUP will not affect data consumption of its majority customers. As of June 2021, the average data consumption of a Celcom customer was 23.9GB a month. For comparison, the FUP for the new Xpax Unlimited plans comes with almost 3 times more data quota at 60GB.
Meanwhile, for existing Xpax customers, they are eligible to subscribe to the old Unlimited Internet plans. These plans have no usage cap according to Celcom.
Xpax Unlimited Monthly Pass
- RM35/30days
- Unlimited Internet up to 3Mbps, for smartphone usage only
- Unlimited Calls to local network
- 3GB Hotspot
- Auto renewed
Xpax Unlimited Weekly Pass
- RM12/week
- Unlimited Internet up to 3Mbps, for smartphone usage only
- Unlimited Calls to local network
- 1GB Hotspot
- Auto renewed
Visit the Celcom website (here) for more details.