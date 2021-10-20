Celcom, LG UPlus & Media Prima collaborates on 5G Contents & Services

Celcom Axiata Berhad announced its exclusive collaboration with LG Uplus Corp, a leading South Korean cellular carrier under LG Corporation, and Malaysia-based media group, Media Prima Berhad, to explore potential 5G content and services cutting across Virtual reality (VR) and Augmented reality (AR) technologies for Malaysian consumers.

Celcom said the collaboration with LG Uplus and Media Prima aims towards the delivery of digital Korean entertainment content and local content such as travel vlogs, using AR/VR technology and 5G. The Malaysian Telco said the contents will focus on Entertainment, Gaming, Education and Productivity.

As 5G services are scheduled to be available in Malaysia by end 2021, Celcom aims to collaborate and explore with more technology players and position 5G products with bundled services which includes 5G mobile plans, 5G devices and 5G home plans.

LG UPlus Corp., a major South Korea telecom operator, demonstrated the world’s first 5G service in December 2018. It continues to lead efforts to establish a 5G ecosystem through its diverse contents and investments that can be used for a variety of content including entertainment, education, home training and games. LG Uplus is working on exporting its 5G network-based content and technological know-how to overseas carriers to create a more competitive business model and expand its presence.

Meanwhile, Media Prima is Malaysia’s largest media and entertainment company with businesses in television, print, radio, out-of-home advertising, content creation and digital media.

Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said, “Celcom’s collaboration with LG Uplus and Media Prima signifies Celcom’s eagerness to deliver 5G content and services for both local and international contents to our Malaysian consumers.

“Celcom has conducted more than 40 pilot 5G use cases that involved various industry verticals and enterprises, enabling Celcom to learn better about how 5G technology can be applied to create solutions, implement digital applications and services for consumers. Celcom will work closely with LG Uplus and Media Prima on the delivery of 5G applications and digital experiences, as we believe in collaborating across industries as the way forward for converged connectivity,” Idham added.

Yoon Ho Choi, Vice President of XR Service, LG UPlus Corp, said, “More countries are commercializing its 5G networks, which increases the opportunity to expand 5G ecosystem. We are delighted to be working with Malaysia’s telecommunications industry leader and give access to LG UPlus’s content. Once Celcom launches its 5G services, we expect to provide more users with high-quality 5G content services and allow them to enjoy LG UPlus’s rich and diverse VR and AR entertainment content. LG UPlus has already set off a VR and AR entertainment craze in South Korea, and we hope this craze will soon reach Malaysia, and allow consumers to enjoy 5G based digital experience.”

Rafiq Razali, Group Managing Director of Media Prima, said, “We at Media Prima are honoured to be partnering with Celcom on this project. 5G will definitely bring forward a new way on how we think about connectivity and content. It will enable new insights and efficiencies to not only homes but also businesses. At Media Prima, we are always looking for ways to push boundaries, and we are excited to have new and innovative ways for audiences to consume our content. This is a moment to celebrate the arrival of high-quality contents for the masses, and the boundless connectivity for all Malaysians now and for generations to come.”