Celcom and ZTE to deploy 100 4G LTE sites in Sabah & Sarawak

4G mobile service provider, Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) and ZTE Corporation (ZTE) have jointly announced that they will deploy 100 new 4G LTE sites in Sabah and Sarawak, starting November 2021.

ZTE is a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions.

In preparation for the 3G network shutdown by end of this year, Celcom aims to reduce the digital divide by providing a better Internet experience in rural areas that are harder to reach with the deployment the L900 (Band 8, 900Mhz) technology, via these 100 4G LTE sites. The companies said that L900 provides a quick solution for 4G improvement and enables users with seamless connectivity. It will also provide better in-building penetrating powers, thus allowing a more robust transmission of data and Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services at the 100 targeted sites.

Celcom and ZTE have also announced for the first time today that they have worked together in April 2021 to upgrade 70 sites across Sabah and Sarawak with the deployment of L1800 (Band 3, 1800Mhz) technology. It said that the upgrading initiative quickly addressed the increasing data traffic and to immediately improvise network quality within the areas involved.

These network upgrades helped improve the connectivity for the schools within the areas, among others were Sekolah Kebangsaan Kukuro (22km from Beaufort), Sekolah Kebangsaan Rancangan Klias (16km to Beaufort), Sekolah Kebangsaan Nanamun (24km from Kota Belud town), and Sekolah Kebangsaan Samparita (26km to Kota Marudu). Celcom is working with ZTE to improve 4G coverage around six schools in rural Sarawak by the end of the year.

Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said that Celcom has been relentless in optimising its network coverage, capacity, and resiliency by accelerating network investments at the most needed areas, especially at the most rural parts of the country.

“We are committed in providing a consistent quality network experience for our customers, especially as the nation and industry is gearing towards the shutdown of 3G services by year end. Having an experienced and skilled technological partner such as ZTE, will further accelerate our efforts to greater lengths, towards befitting our aspiration in supporting the Government’s JENDELA ambitions and provide consistent and inclusive connectivity for Malaysians nationwide,” Idham said.

Meanwhile, Celcom and ZTE further reached out to B40 families via the #MyBaikHati device crowdsourcing programme, an industry initiative aimed to support online home-based learning for the less privileged. ZTE initiated in sourcing digital devices from its associates and contractors and handed the devices over to Celcom bluecube in Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur.

ZTE’s Managing Director for Malaysia, Steven Ge, said: “We are honoured to be chosen to play a role in the modernisation of Malaysia’s 4G network through Celcom. We will continue to support Celcom’s goal to connect customers through a high-quality network, wherever it may be, by jointly monitoring network optimisation, network performance and customer experience in the post-3G era to deliver an optimal experience for users. On the corporate social responsibility front, we are glad to be able to make a difference via #MyBaikHati.”