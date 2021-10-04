Digi #JuaraInternet Deals – RM5 for 5GB, RM300 worth of Shopping Vouchers

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) has just announced its #JuaraInternet Deals, as the company celebrates its achievement as Malaysia’s fastest and most consistent mobile network as reported by various independent third-party network benchmarking reports over recent quarters.

#JuaraInternet Deals as announced by Digi below:

For Digi Prepaid

FREE 30-day MUBI Premium passes: Digi Prepaid customers, who sign up or upgrade to the Digi Prepaid NEXT 45 plan which comes with 40GB of high-speed Internet and unlimited calls, will be eligible to receive a FREE 30-day MUBI Premium pass worth RM10 to watch popular movies and drama series from Malaysia and Indonesia. The pass is redeemable via the MyDigi app for the first 100,000 sign-ups.

For Digi Postpaid

Up to RM300 FREE Shopee and Lazada vouchers: During this promotion period from 1 October to 30 November 2021, customers can enjoy up to RM300 worth of free Shopee and Lazada vouchers when they sign up or upgrade to qualifying Digi Postpaid plans and opt-in for a 12-month SIM-only contract with the Bill Rebate add-on feature. This feature enables customers to get monthly rebates between RM10 to RM25 when they purchase Shopee and Lazada vouchers offered in the MyDigi Shop in the MyDigi app.

Furthermore, in light of the 3G network shut down by the end of 2021, Digi said it is making it easier for customers to upgrade to a 4G device through the Pakej PowerJimat plan which was launched on 1 October. This newly enhanced device bundle package enables customers to get the latest 4G smartphones and tablets affordably with a shorter 12-month contract and enjoy guaranteed savings of at least RM240 from the recommended retail price (RRP) for all devices. Among the highlights in the range include the latest Samsung Galaxy A03s which is available for RM219, OPPO A16 for RM309, Samsung Galaxy A02 for RM19 and the OPPO A15 for just RM1.

Meanwhile, Digi’s JomFibre promotion offers customers with ultra-fast and unlimited fibre plans at a bargain with savings of RM1,200 when they sign up the Digi Fibre 150 at a limited time offer price of RM100/month for 300Mbps. Customers will also receive a free RM150 Samsung Smart Monitor voucher.

For more information, please visit the Digi website.