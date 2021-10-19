Digi Stores and Retail Frontliners are 100% Fully Vaccinated

All retail frontliners serving Digi Stores nationwide, including security guards and cleaners, are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to Digi Telecommunications.

In addition to being fully vaccinated, all retail frontliners undergo Covid-19 RTK Antigen self-test every two weeks as a precautionary measure. Other mandatory safety measures observed include wearing masks at all times, checking body temperature and sanitising hands, as well as checking in on MySejahtera app and allowing only fully vaccinated customers with low risk or casual contact status to enter the stores.

Digi said physical distancing is strictly enforced in the service centre, and acrylic shields are installed at every consultation booth. All Digi Stores are also equipped with HEPA air filters to maintain healthy air quality within the premise, all surfaces are wiped down hourly, whereas deep sanitisation with disinfectant misting is carried out bi-weekly.

Cheng Weng Hong, Digi’s Chief Sales Officer said, “Our priority remains in ensuring we provide a safe environment to serve our customers, while also making sure our employees’ wellbeing are taken care of, in line with our commitment to be a responsible business. We would like to thank all our customers for their continued support, and our retail frontliners for their dedication in attending to our customers’ connectivity needs throughout the pandemic.”

Besides physical stores, Digi continues to make all its service channels available, including enhancing its digital channels to make it easier for customers to transact online, encouraging more customers to self-serve from the safety and comfort of their home, it said.

Digital self-service platforms MyDigi app and Digi Store Online are available 24/7. Customers can perform a variety of essential transactions digitally, such as bill payments, prepaid reloads, internet top-ups, purchase devices and accessories, and many more.

Customer Care hotline, Live Chat and Social Media platforms are staffed 24/7 to address customers’ enquiries.

Digi added that it is committed to keep Malaysians connected to what matters most in a safe and responsible way, while supporting the nation’s efforts in getting Malaysians vaccinated and driving societal recovery.

There are 28 Digi Stores nationwide. For more information, please visit the Digi website.