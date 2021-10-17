Digital Nasional (DNB) shares more details on Malaysia 5G Network rollout

With less than 3 months to go before 5G is expected to be available in Malaysia, Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), the exclusive 5G operator in the country is now sharing more details on its network rollout.

In an article published by TheStar, DNB’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ralph Marshall shared more information regarding its Malaysia 5G network rollout. The article appears to have addressed some of the questions raised in a posting published by MalaysianWireless last Thursday.

Below are some of the Malaysia 5G rollout details shared by Ralph Marshall:

DNB will be publishing its Reference Access Offer (RAO) on its website, which will highlight key information about its offering, particularly on pricing which will be disclosed publicly . “The access seekers will see all the terms including, key performance indicators, pricing, how we manage and others…before they sign on to seek access from us.”

beginning 2022 When more than 90% of the country has 5G coverage, the DNB’s 5G network is projected to have 10,167 sites

Pledged to deliver 100Mbps speed at cell edge , which means a user at the weakest point of the coverage would enjoy at least 100Mbps as compared to 18Mbps currently. DNB claims it can face a penalty if it fails to deliver the 100Mbps speed.

Total cost is expected to be just about RM16.5bil, although it may swell to RM20bil between 2021 and 2030. Breakdown- Network cost is forecast to be RM12.5bil, of which RM4bil is for network equipment and RM12.5bil is for network infrastructure. Some RM4bil is for corporate costs, which Marshall explains include startup costs, consultant fees as well as RM2.5bil for staff compensation for over 600 workers.

. Marshall insists DNB is here to partner with the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and the mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), and not to compete against them.

Telcos offering 5G services in Malaysia “.. would have control over the product, services and the customers”

In a separate article, TheStar also revealed some interesting details on Malaysia 5G: