edotco Malaysia built 113 Towers for 2G/4G as part of Jendela Phase 1

edotco Malaysia announced that it has built 113 new telecommunication towers as part of Phase 1 of the Jalinan Digital Negara (JENDELA). The new towers were installed across seven states in Kedah, Kelantan, Perak, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, and Sabah.

These Telecommunication towers are used to offer 4G and 2G services across the country.

According to edotco Malaysia, it commenced the tower installations since February 2020 in all seven states. The tower installation includes radio equipment and other ancillaries at all 113 sites.

edotco said that the telecommunications infrastructure bridges the digital divide by enabling public cellular services in areas with limited or no coverage. The project supports the national aspiration to transform Malaysia into a digitally-enabled and technology-driven high-income nation and a regional leader in the digital economy.

edotco Malaysia’s Managing Director, Wan Zainal Adileen said: “edotco Malaysia’s understanding of the project requirements and our track record in pioneering trailblazing projects, made us an ideal partner for MCMC in deploying cost-effective solutions that support the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL). We are privileged to play a part in the JENDELA project and lend our expertise to realising its goals. edotco Malaysia is committed to helping the nation achieve its digital ambitions by providing the right shareable next-generation infrastructure to support the next phase of growth.”

The JENDELA project, driven by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), aims to help mobile network operators expand and expedite mobile coverage availability in underserved rural areas.

As part of Phase 1 (2020-2022) of the JENDELA project, MCMC said it intends to achieve the following targets:

7.5 million premises passed for fixed broadband

96.9% 4G LTE coverage in “populated areas”

35Mbps mobile broadband speeds

Gradual retirement of 3G networks by the end of 2021.

5G planning and implementation for commercialisation (previously in phase 2)

Satellite connectivity to improve mobile coverage in remote areas (previously in phase 2)

edotco Malaysia is a subsidiary of the edotco Group. The Group operates and manages a regional portfolio of over 41,700 towers across core markets of Malaysia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, Laos, Philippines and Pakistan with 22,329 towers directly operated by edotco and a further 11,258 towers managed through a range of services provided.