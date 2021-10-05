Malaysia Internet Exchange (MyIX) core nodes upgraded to 200G

Malaysia Internet Exchange (MyIX) announced that it has been upgrading the bandwidth capacity of its Internet infrastructure given the anticipated demand for faster broadband speeds throughout the country.

‘Backhaul’ capacity between MyIX core nodes located at the AIMS Data Centre, Kuala Lumpur and CBJ5 Data Centre in Cyberjaya has been doubled from 100G to 200G recently.

In a statement, the exchange said that ever since the movement control order (MCO) was announced in March 2020, demand for internet bandwidth has progressively increased monthly with the peak usage being posted at 1.2Tbps in August 2021.

“The enhancement of our infrastructure is also in line with the national MyDIGITAL blueprint for Malaysia to emerge as a regional leader in the digital economy while attaining inclusive, responsible, and sustainable socioeconomic development,” said MyIX chairman Chiew Kok Hin.

Chew added that MyIX’s robust and highly scalable infrastructure also reassures foreign investors of Malaysia’s commitment in driving a ‘cloud-first’ strategy both at federal and local state levels.

Four cloud service providers (CSPs) namely Microsoft, Google, Amazon and Telekom Malaysia (TM) have been given conditional approval to build and manage hyper-scale data centres and cloud services throughout Malaysia. This cloud strategy is reportedly boosted by an investment between RM12 billion to RM15 billion over the next five years to help companies reduce operating cost and improve analytical efficiency.

Meanwhile, MyIX also recently welcomed three new members. They are Nexworks Communications Sdn Bhd, Fastly Inc of the United States and Dtac Trinet Co. Ltd of Thailand. In total, it has around 124 members including major Internet and content service providers.

MyIX is an initiative under the Malaysian Communications Multimedia Commission (MCMC) with the main objective of enabling Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to connect and exchange Internet traffic locally. It has a total of seven nodes located throughout Malaysia including 1 each in Kuala Lumpur, Kuching, Johor and 4 in Cyberjaya.