Maxis announced it will shut down 3G Network in Terengganu today

Apparently, out of the blue, Maxis has just announced that it will shut down its entire 3G network in Terengganu today (October 6).

In the past, Maxis said that the retirement of 3G networks will be done nationwide and in phases. Impacted customers will be notified prior to the shut down via SMS and announcement on Maxis website. It had also been encouraging customers to switch from 3G to 4G over the past one year.

However the latest announcement appears to be sudden and MalaysianWireless was not able to verify if the Telco had given prior notice to its customers regarding the 3G network shut down in Terengganu today. No notice was posted at the front page of Maxis website as well.

Malaysia is retiring 3G networks at the end of 2021 to improve 4G coverage and speeds. The announcement from Maxis did not say if there were any active 3G customers in Terengganu and if the Telco have completed the migration of all its 3G bands (900Mhz and 2100Mhz) to 4G, for network improvements.

Maxis mobile customers in Terengganu using a non-4G compatible device will now only receive 2G signal, if their device supports 2G. Customers without a VoLTE compatible smartphone could only make and receive voice calls on 2G network, even if they have a 4G smartphone.

In its 3G sunset FAQ, Maxis said, “The 3G network retirement exercise will be done in phases and we will ensure that our 4G network is stabilized at all locations prior to the 3G network retirement. For areas with low or no 4G coverage, 4G network upgrade will be done prior to 3G retirement exercise. You will be able to use 2G in the event 4G coverage is not available on the basis your handset is 2G compatible.”

Other states in Malaysia will soon see the Maxis 3G network disappear as well. MalaysianWireless was able to obtain the list of region and states affected by the Maxis 3G shut down, posted deep inside the Maxis website [screenshot in PDF].

The list of Maxis 3G network shut down by state as below:

Maxis 3G Sunset Date Region State 6 Oct East Coast Terengganu 13 Oct East Coast Kelantan 21 Oct East Coast Pahang 27 Oct Southern Negeri Sembilan & Melaka 2 Nov Northern Perak 10 Nov Northern Kedah & Perlis 17 Nov East Malaysia Sabah 24 Nov East Malaysia Sarawak 1 Dec Northern & Klang Valley Penang & KV3 8 Dec Southern & Klang Valley Johor & KV 2 15 Dec Klang Valley KV1 (KLCC)

Note: In the list above, it is not clear on what are the meaning of KV3 and KV2, only Maxis would understand.

Update (6 October 2021, 10.17pm): Maxis took down its Facebook posting.