U Mobile Scheduled Network Maintenance on 18 & 19 October 2021

U Mobile has a scheduled network maintenance today at selected areas in Sabah, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Kelantan, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Sarawak and Perak.

The network maintenance started 9am this morning and will last until 11pm tonight. There’s also another scheduled network maintenance on 19 October 2021.

U Mobile did not specify the list of service affected but initial checks with the Telco reveals that 3G/4G mobile data and voice may be affected at the areas below. The network maintenance may also be related to its 3G sunset plans, which are scheduled towards the end of this year.

Work Start Work End State Area 2021-10-18 09:00:00 2021-10-18 22:00:00 Sabah Tuaran (Kampung Roun, Mimpian Jadi Resort) 2021-10-18 09:00:00 2021-10-18 22:00:00 Negeri Sembilan Kuala Pilah (Kampung Pelangai Hilir, Kuala Pilah Hill, Juasseh) 2021-10-18 09:00:00 2021-10-18 23:00:00 Pahang Maran (Bandar Pusat Jengka, UITM Jengka, Felda Jengka 14, Desa Jaya, Felda Jengka 16) 2021-10-18 09:00:00 2021-10-18 23:00:00 Kelantan Apam (Kampung Cherang Hangus), Gual Periok (Gual Mesa) 2021-10-18 09:00:00 2021-10-18 23:00:00 Selangor Ulu Bernam (Bukit Asa) 2021-10-18 09:00:00 2021-10-18 23:00:00 Perak Ulu Bernam Timor Dan Barat (Bandar Behrang, Jalan Wawasan Bandar Behrang, Behrang) 2021-10-18 09:00:00 2021-10-18 23:00:00 Sabah Kg Lanas, Kg Tulid, Kg Sinulihan 2021-10-18 09:00:00 2021-10-18 22:00:00 Sarawak Kabong Bazaar, Celcom Roban 2021-10-18 09:00:00 2021-10-18 23:00:00 Selangor Beranang (Beranang Industrial, Bandar Sri Kesuma) 2021-10-18 09:00:00 2021-10-18 22:00:00 Sarawak Kuching (Kampung Bako Kuching, Muara Tebas) 2021-10-18 09:00:00 2021-10-18 23:00:00 Kuala Lumpur LRT Bandar Tasik Selatan, JBA Bandar Tun Razak, Desa Tun Razak Logi Kumbahan 2021-10-18 09:00:00 2021-10-18 23:00:00 Putrajaya Precinct 5 2021-10-18 09:00:00 2021-10-18 23:00:00 Selangor Dengkil (Taman Dengkil Jaya), Pancang Bedena (Simpang Lima Jalan Parit), Tanjong Karang (Mardi Sungai Burung, Blok L Sawah Sempadan, Bagan Sungai Tengkorak), Pasir Panjang (Harbour View Sekinchan, Pasir Panjang Sabak Bernam, Simpang Lima) 2021-10-19 09:00:00 2021-10-19 23:00:00 Pahang Keratong (Felda Selancar 2, Felda Selancar 1, Chenderawasih) 2021-10-19 09:00:00 2021-10-19 23:00:00 Sabah Kg Tulid 2021-10-19 09:00:00 2021-10-19 23:00:00 Selangor Cheras (Taman Cheras Utama, Desa Baiduri) 2021-10-19 09:00:00 2021-10-19 23:00:00 Selangor Sungai Buloh, Kapar, Batu (Kepong Industrial Park) 2021-10-19 09:00:00 2021-10-19 23:00:00 Kuala Lumpur Batu (Waterfront City, LDP Penchala Toll) 2021-10-19 09:00:00 2021-10-19 18:00:00 Kelantan Manek Urai (Kampung Sungai Peria, Sungai Sok), Gajah (Kampung Temiang, Sungai Mengkuang), Kuala Pahi (Temalir), Manjor (Kampung Laloh, Kampung Lata Rek), Relai (Kampung Bukit Tebuk)

On its Scheduled Maintenance Update and Service Alerts page, U Mobile posted, “If you are experiencing any service disruption after a scheduled maintenance or service, do enable and disable your device’s flight mode to refresh the network connection.”

MalaysianWireless has reached out to U Mobile for more information on these 4G scheduled maintenance and its 3G shut down plans.