Unlimited Internet Plans – How does Unlimited work?

Ever wondered why your Internet speeds are not super-fast all the time? Perhaps it’s not entirely the service provider’s fault.

Mobile Internet and broadband have become a necessity for most of us. There are millions of Internet users in Malaysia and many of them are on a smartphone. A lot of people want unlimited mobile Internet for all their online activities, and they also use it at home. But did you know that not all unlimited mobile plans are made the same?

Let’s bring your attention to something you may be overlooking when using a mobile Internet plan of any variety. It’s called Fair Usage Policy (FUP).

What is Fair Usage Policy (FUP)?

Fair Usage Policy is a policy utilized by mobile and broadband providers around the world to protect the experience of other users in the network.

The Internet is a shared space and consequently, how you use the service may affect other users in the network.

When a subscriber uses a large amount of mobile data, other users in the same network can be adversely affected with slow speeds. This happens when consumers use their unlimited SIM in a Home WiFi modem although they are not supposed to do that. A mobile Internet plan is designed mainly for smartphone use.

That is why mobile Internet service providers such as Celcom implements a Fair Usage Policy (FUP) to ensure that everyone can enjoy a fair and best experience while using the Internet.

Celcom recently updated their Fair Usage Policy (FUP) on the new Xpax Unlimited Passes. While these prepaid customers can continue to enjoy unlimited usage of Internet on their smartphone, browsing speeds may be reduced to 512Kbps once usage reaches over 20GB/60GB, depending on the weekly/monthly plan subscribed.

The new policy may seem unreasonable for some but the reasons behind these measures are practical since the mobile network is a shared space. On average, Celcom Xpax customers are consuming an average 23.9GB a month which is nowhere near the maximum 60GB cap imposed. This means the new Fair Usage Policy (FUP) will not affect majority of Celcom Xpax customers.

What can you do with 60GB of Internet and 512Kbps speeds?

At Celcom, customer satisfaction is a priority and all customers on the Celcom network should be able enjoy their fair share of data with the highest quality.

Here’s what you can do with 60GB or 20GB data with speeds up to 3Mbps or 6Mbps for the new Xpax Unlimited Passes, which is more than enough for smartphone users:

Things you can do 60GB (Monthly Pass) 20GB (Weekly Pass) Video streaming 120 hours

(4hrs a day for 30 days); or 40 hours

(4hrs a day for 10 days); or Music streaming 1500+ hours

(24hrs a day for 64 days); or 512 hours

(24hrs a day for 21 days); or Mobile gaming 1200+ hours

(8hrs a day for 152 days); or 409 hours

(8hrs a day for 51 days); or VOIP 1300+ hours

(8hrs a day for 170 days); or 455 hours

(8hrs a day for 56 days); or WhatsApp Video 200+ hours

(7hrs a day for 30 days) 200+ hours

(7hrs a day for 10 days)

512kbps allows good user experience for video streaming on standard definition, social media apps, internet browsing, etc, provided the app is optimized. When Celcom tested 512kbps on mobile devices, it worked well for YouTube, Instagram, Tik Tok, WhatsApp & Facebook and many other mobile apps.

How to Optimise your smartphone for YouTube, Instagram, Tik Tok, WhatsApp & Facebook?

To get the best video and app experience on your smartphone, Celcom is sharing the following tips to optimise the following apps.

Application Setting YouTube 1. Disabling Video Auto Play

Step 1: Go to your profile (bubble on the top right corner with your profile picture)

Step 2: Click on “Settings”

Step 3: Turn of Auto play next video 2. Turn on Data Saver

Step 1: Go to your profile (bubble on the top right corner with your profile picture)

Step 2: Go to “Settings”

Step 3: Click on “Video quality preferences”

Step 4: Click on “On mobile networks” or “On Wi-Fi”

Step 5: Select Data Saver 3. Lower down video quality

Step 1: Open any video on YouTube

Step 2: Click on “3 dots on top right corner”

Step 3: Click on “Quality”

Step 4: Select “Data Saver” Instagram 1. Turn on Data Saver

Step 1: Open Instagram and go to your profile.

Step 2: Click the hamburger menu and select Settings.

Step 3: Click on Account and select Cellular Data Use.

Step 4: Enable the toggle for Data Saver. 2. Disabling video sound (Double click on the video) TikTok 1. Turn on Data Saver Step 1: Open TikTok app and click on me

Step 2: Click on 3 dots

Step 3: Click on “data saver”

Step 4: Turn it on WhatsApp 1. Turn on Data Saver Step 1: Open WhatsApp and go to Settings

Step 2: Click Storage and Data

Step 3: Enable Use Less Data for Calls

Step 4: Click Media Upload Quality

Step 5: Choose Data Saver 2. Disabling auto-download Step 1: Open WhatsApp and go to Settings

Step 2: Select Storage and Data

Step 3: Go to Media auto-download option

Step 4: Then select “When using Mobile Data”, deselect your videos and other media for auto download Facebook 1. Turn on Data Saver Step 1: Go to the drop-down menu at the top right of the page.

Step 2: Scroll down and select “Settings & Privacy” then click “Settings”

Step 3: Go to “Preference” and select “Media”

Step 4: Choose Data Saver 2. Disabling Video Autoplay Step 1: Go to the drop-down menu at the top right of the page.

Step 2: Scroll down and select “Settings & Privacy” then click “Settings”

Step 3: Go to “Preference” and select “Media”

Step 4: Choose “Autoplay” and check the box of “Never Autoplay Videos”

With FUP added, the new Xpax Unlimited passes offers a better Internet experience on the Celcom 4G network. The new RM38 monthly pass has a 5GB quota of uncapped speed that allow users to activate it on demand when they need more speed to stream videos in full HD, faster downloads and much more. The new Xpax Unlimited monthly pass also comes with free 6 months of iQiyi VIP access for you to enjoy the latest Asian entertainment from K-drama, C-series, anime & more. On top of these, there’s also unlimited calls and a free hotspot quota of 3GB.

Find out more at here.

This article is brought to you by Celcom.

Celcom is Malaysia’s first and largest private mobile network operator, with almost 14 million users on its 2G, 3G and 4G LTE+ networks, covering over 98% of the population. Established in 1988, Celcom is now moving towards integrated multi-access, multimedia services and Internet of Things solutions, in line with evolving technologies and consumer behaviour in Malaysia.