Celcom completes 3G Network Shut Down in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya

Celcom 3G services are no longer available in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and in parts of Selangor, Pahang and Perak.

The 3G network shutdown was completed on 11 November 2021, as planned, to improve Celcom 4G coverage and speeds. However, at the time of writing, MalaysianWireless notes that Celcom has yet to utilise and refarm all its 3G spectrum at these areas, for 4G services.

As of today, Celcom took its 3G network offline at the following areas, since 25 October 2021:

Selangor – Kuala Selangor, Petaling, Klang, Kuala Langat, Hulu Selangor, Sabak Bernam, Gombak, Sepang, Hulu Langat

Selangor – Kuala Selangor, Petaling, Klang, Kuala Langat, Hulu Selangor, Sabak Bernam, Gombak, Sepang, Hulu Langat

Wilayah Persekutuan – Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya

Pahang – Bentong

Perak – Bagan Datuk

Kelantan – Pasir Mas, Gua Musang, Kota Bharu, Pasir Puteh, Machang, Kuala Krai, Tumpat, Tanah Merah, Bachok

Pahang – Kuantan

Kuantan Terengganu – Kemaman, Kuala Terengganu, Kuala Nerus, Besut, Marang, Dungun, Hulu Terengganu

Celcom 3G network shut down in the following areas are currently in progress:

Johor – Batu Pahat, Johor Bahru, Kulaijaya, Pontian, Kluang, Kota Tinggi, Ledang, Mersing, Muar, Segamat

Johor – Batu Pahat, Johor Bahru, Kulaijaya, Pontian, Kluang, Kota Tinggi, Ledang, Mersing, Muar, Segamat

Melaka – Alor Gajah, Melaka Tengah

Negeri Sembilan – Kuala Pilah, Port Dickson, Rembau, Seremban, Tampin

Its upcoming 3G network shut down schedule are as below:

30 November 2021 – 02 December 2021

Sabah – Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, Sandakan, Penampang, Papar, Putatan, Kudat, Kota Belud, Kota Marudu, Ranau, Tawau, Semporna, Sipitang, Keningau, Lahad Datu, Kunak, Pitas, Kinabatangan, Beluran, Tongod, Beaufort, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Tambunan, Nabawan

Sabah – Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, Sandakan, Penampang, Papar, Putatan, Kudat, Kota Belud, Kota Marudu, Ranau, Tawau, Semporna, Sipitang, Keningau, Lahad Datu, Kunak, Pitas, Kinabatangan, Beluran, Tongod, Beaufort, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Tambunan, Nabawan

Wilayah Persekutuan – Labuan

16 December 2021 – 29 December 2021

Kedah – Kota Setar, Kubang Pasu, Baling, Bandar Baharu, Kuala Muda, Kulim, Langkawi, Padang Terap, Yan

Kedah – Kota Setar, Kubang Pasu, Baling, Bandar Baharu, Kuala Muda, Kulim, Langkawi, Padang Terap, Yan

Pahang – Cameron Highlands, Bentong, Bera, Jerantut, Lipis, Pekan, Maran, Raub, Rompin, Temerloh

Perak – Batang Padang, Muallim, Hilir Perak, Kampar, Kerian, Kinta, Kuala Kangsar, Larut & Matang, Manjung, Perak Tengah, Hulu Perak

Perlis – Perlis

Pulau Pinang – Timur Laut, Barat Daya, Seberang Perai Tengah, Seberang Perai Selatan, Seberang Perai Utara

17 December 2021 – 22 December 2021

Sarawak – Kuching, Samarahan, Bau, Lundu, Serian, Simunjan, Sri Aman, Sibu, Maradong, Mukah, Matu, Selangau, Kanowit, Kapit, Dalat, Bintulu, Tatau, Subis, Sebauh, Miri, Lawas, Limbang, Marudi, Telang Usan, Beluru, Sarikei, Tanjung Manis, Saratok, Betong, Lubok Antu, Kabong, Belaga, Pusa, Song, Pakan, Daro, Tebedu, Julau, Asajaya

Sarawak – Kuching, Samarahan, Bau, Lundu, Serian, Simunjan, Sri Aman, Sibu, Maradong, Mukah, Matu, Selangau, Kanowit, Kapit, Dalat, Bintulu, Tatau, Subis, Sebauh, Miri, Lawas, Limbang, Marudi, Telang Usan, Beluru, Sarikei, Tanjung Manis, Saratok, Betong, Lubok Antu, Kabong, Belaga, Pusa, Song, Pakan, Daro, Tebedu, Julau, Asajaya

Terengganu – Hulu Terengganu

29 December 2021 – 31 December 2021

Kelantan – Pasir Mas, Kuala Krai, Gua Musang, Tanah Merah, Pasir Puteh, Jeli, Bachok, Kota Bharu, Machang, Tumpat, Kecil Lojing

Kelantan – Pasir Mas, Kuala Krai, Gua Musang, Tanah Merah, Pasir Puteh, Jeli, Bachok, Kota Bharu, Machang, Tumpat, Kecil Lojing

Pahang – Kuantan

Terengganu – Besut, Dungun, Kemaman, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu, Hulu Terengganu, Marang

Celcom is currently the only Telco in Malaysia with a detailed 3G network shut down schedule, revealed to the public. To date, the other 3G network operators, including Maxis, Digi and U Mobile have yet to share any detailed plan of its nationwide 3G network shut down schedule.

Malaysia has planned for a nationwide 3G network shut down by the end of 2021, to improve the coverage and speeds of 4G networks. Last month, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) revealed that there were over 2.09 million 3G customers in Malaysia at the beginning of this year. As of September 2021, over 1.2 million customers have migrated to a 4G device meanwhile approximately 894k customers are still connected exclusively to 2G and 3G networks.

In September 2021, Celcom retired its 3G network in parts of Selangor: Semenyih (Hulu Langat), USJ (Subang Jaya) and Bandar Klang, as part of its proof of concept (POC) and pilot cluster.



The shut down of the Celcom 3G network affects customers without a voice over 4G LTE service. At the moment, voice calls are automatically redirected to Celcom 2G networks for customers who don’t have Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) service enabled. VoLTE is currently not available to over 6 million Celcom prepaid customers nationwide. Celcom said it is targeting year end or early next for VoLTE service to be provisioned for prepaid customers with VoLTE devices. Celcom VoLTE is already available for postpaid customers a couple months back.

The Celcom 3G network was launched over 16 years ago on 17 May 2005, available “from Johor Bharu to Kuala Lumpur, and all the way to Kulim”, offering “speeds of up to 384 Kbps, moving to 2 Mbps in the very near future,”. Check out the original media announcement here [PDF].