Celcom 3G is shutting down in Kuala Lumpur & other areas on 11 November

Celcom Axiata has revealed on its website that it will shutting down the Celcom 3G network in Kuala Lumpur (KL) and other areas on 11 November 2021.

The list of areas affected are as below:

Selangor – Kuala Selangor, Petaling, Klang, Kuala Langat, Hulu Selangor, Sabak Bernam, Gombak, Sepang, Hulu Langat, WP Putrajaya

WP Kuala Lumpur

Bagan Datuk

Bentong

Malaysia has planned for a nationwide 3G network shut down by the end of 2021, to improve the coverage and speeds of 4G networks. Last month, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) revealed that there were over 2.09 million 3G customers in Malaysia at the beginning of this year. As of September 2021, over 1.2 million customers have migrated to a 4G device meanwhile approximately 894k customers are still connected exclusively to 2G and 3G networks

In September 2021, the Telco said it retired the Celcom 3G network in parts of Selangor: Semenyih (Hulu Langat), USJ (Subang Jaya) and Bandar Klang, as part of its proof of concept (POC) and pilot cluster. Last month Celcom posted a full list of areas for its 3G sunset plans affecting 13 states and 2 Federal Territory starting 30 September 2021. The list has now been removed from its website.

Checks by MalaysianWireless today shows that the Celcom 3G network is no longer available in certain parts of KL. In the past 3 weeks, MalaysianWireless noted that voice calls are automatically redirected to Celcom 2G networks for customers who don’t have Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) service enabled. VoLTE is currently not available to over 6 million Celcom prepaid customers nationwide. Celcom said it is targeting year end or early next for VoLTE service to be provisioned for prepaid customers with VoLTE devices. The voice of 4G service is already available for postpaid customers a couple months back.

Apart from the 3G announcement, Celcom also posted that it has planned for a network maintenance tonight starting 10 November 2021 from 12:00 AM – 04:00 AM. It say that 4G Voice and Data are affected. The list of areas are as below:

Pahang – Mentakab, Pekan, Bentong, Lipis, Raub, Jengka Satu, Kg Awah, Rompin, Muadzam Bandar Tun Razak, Bera, Maran, Sri Jaya, Chini, Jerantut

Another network maintenance has been planned for 11 November 2021, from 12:00 AM – 06:00 AM, affecting voice and data service but Celcom did not disclose the areas affected.