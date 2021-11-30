Celcom acquires Cybersecurity company, Bridgenet Solutions

Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) announced today that it acquired Bridgenet Solutions Sdn. Bhd. (Bridgenet), an Information and Technology solutions service provider specialising in Cybersecurity and Networking solutions as well as Managed Services for enterprises.

The acquisition of Bridgenet reinforces Celcom’s portfolio of becoming one of the nation’s leading ICT solutions providers, in an effort to drive and address the growing demands of digitalisation and Cloudification of Malaysian enterprises, the Telco said in a statement. Celcom and Bridgenet’s combined expertise will bring innovative and transformational cybersecurity solutions that are critical in protecting local organisations from cyber threats and security breaches.

Established in 2003, Bridgenet is a dedicated and multi award-winning Enterprise IT and IT Security Solutions provider with capabilities and vast experiences in delivering end-to-end Cybersecurity solutions, Networking solutions and Managed Services. Bridgenet is renowned for their services and solutions in Data Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Network Security and many more. Bridgenet website states that it has 3,000 customers and worked on 2,200 projects. Some of its partners include Cisco, Fortinet, McAfee, F5, Check Point, Broadbcom, Barracuda, Trend Micro and more.

Celcom said that Bridgenet has a strong team of professionally certified cybersecurity experts that will further complement and enhance Celcom’s existing cybersecurity team and services. The acquisition makes Celcom a full-fledged Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP).

The agreement was signed today between Datuk Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad and Keane Leong Kin Man, Group Chief Executive Officer of Bridgenet Solutions Sdn. Bhd., at Celcom’s Headquarters.

Datuk Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata said “The move to acquire Bridgenet will further strengthen Celcom’s position to grow its Enterprise business. An acquisition as large as Bridgenet will enable both companies to leverage on their strengths and develop world-class cybersecurity solutions for all business functions.

“As Cybersecurity is a critical component in the digital world for both Enterprises and consumers, Celcom will soon make these cybersecurity solutions and services available for local enterprises. Upholding our role as a digital advocate, Celcom will continue its strong practice to safeguard our customers. It is also crucial for organisations to protect their systems and customers’ data against cyber threats from the boundaryless cyberworld, while thriving digitally within the new norm,” Idham added.

Meanwhile, Keane Leong Kin Man, Group Chief Executive Officer of Bridgenet said, “We see the acquisition as a way to accelerate the company roadmap using the expertise and resources of a larger company like Celcom”. He further adds “Joining forces with Celcom will let us achieve our most important business goals years ahead of schedule. During the course of conversations with Celcom leadership, we shared optimism that the right technology and people can solve many cybersecurity challenges that to date have seemed intractable.”

The value of the deal was not disclosed.