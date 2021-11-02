Celcom Axiata acquires Infront Consulting Group to improve Cloud offerings

Celcom Axiata Berhad announced that it has acquired Infront Consulting Group (M) Sdn. Bhd, a regional specialist in Cloud and Datacenter consultation company.

Infront is a Cloud Consulting Specialist with Microsoft, with a Gold Partner Status in Cloud Platform and Cloud Productivity, as well as an established Microsoft Managed Partner in the region. Following Celcom’s recent affiliation with Microsoft in Azure cloud services offering, the acquisition of Infront will provide an opportunity for Celcom to effectively compete in offering Azure Cloud services and solutions to the Malaysian market, it said.

The acquisition of Infront further strengthens Celcom’s foray into ICT services, specifically in Cloud Services and Managed Networks that will catered for Malaysian Enterprises and SMEs. Celcom will leverage Infront’s field expertise to bring innovative and affordable one-stop digital kits that are cloud-based for local micro-businesses and SMEs to digitally transform their businesses, it added.

The ‘cloud consulting specialist’ was established in 2003 as a Systems Management and Virtualization Specialist, with a focus on cloud technology capability and expertise since 2015. The technology consulting company is built upon three main service pillars – cloud adoption consulting, app & security managed services and data & AI development.

Infront has a presence in Malaysia and Singapore with a total of 25 full-time employees, of which 16 are MSFT certified as of 31 March 2021. Through this acquisition, Infront will provide Celcom with deep technical System Integration, development, and sales capabilities, assisting towards providing local delivery strengths in Cloud services and solutions.

Idham Nawawi, Chief Executive Officer of Celcom Axiata said “The move to acquire Infront further complements Celcom strength as a connectivity and solutions provider for Malaysian businesses. By leveraging on the strengths of both companies with Cloud technology, SMEs will soon be able to have access to an affordable one-stop digital solutions kit for all their business functions.

“Furthermore, with the upcoming 5G, Celcom will continue to collaborate with the right digital players and invest for the best digital solutions and services. Upholding our role as a digital advocate, we want to help local businesses thrive digitally and enable them to sustainably operate within the new norm,” Idham added.

Celcom did not disclose the value of the acquisition in its announcement.