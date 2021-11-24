Digi 3G Network to Shut Down Nationwide in December 2021

Digi Telecommunications shared today that it will shut down its 3G network nationwide, in phases, throughout December 2021.

The Telco is reminding all its 3G-only mobile users to switch to 4G devices with Voice over LTE (VoLTE) enabled, and asking current 4G users to activate the VoLTE function on their devices, ahead of its planned 3G network shutdown next month.

The voice over 4G network service was made available in 2016 starting with Digi iPhone customers. VoLTE is now available to all Digi smartphone users with VoLTE-compatible devices.

Digi will begin powering down its 3G network by region, with the following schedule:

Kelantan, Pahang & Terengganu – 6 December

Sabah – 13 December

Johor, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan – 16 December

Kedah, Perak, Perlis & Penang – 20 December

Selangor, Wilayah Perseketuan Kuala Lumpur & Putrajaya – 22 December

Sarawak – 30 December

Malaysia has planned for a nationwide 3G network shut down by the end of 2021, to improve the coverage and speeds of 4G networks. Digi said the shutdown will enable its 3G spectrum to be repurposed to enhance the 4G LTE network performance, allowing for better quality of internet experience for all users. It claims that 4G LTE offers the stability and speed that has become quite essential as more daily activities take place online, especially since the pandemic restricted movements.

“Our priority remains in ensuring high availability and consistency of our 4G network services, and to do so effectively, it is necessary that we retire the 3G network, freeing up crucial spectrum and resources that would now be channelled towards increasing capacity of the 4G network to support higher usage,” said Kesavan Sivabalan, Digi’s Chief Technology Officer.

“We continue to invest where needed, and are working tirelessly to maintain sites, upgrade capacity, and improve coverage in ensuring that our network and connectivity service levels remain top-notch,” he added.

Digi customers who don’t use a compatible 4G and VoLTE smartphone can still make/receive call and SMS via the Digi 2G network, available nationwide.