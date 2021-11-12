Digital Nasional (DNB) trials Malaysia 5G Integration with Mobile Operators

Malaysia’s Government-owned 5G network wholesaler, Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) announced on Wednesday that it has successfully completed a 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) trial integration with 5 mobile network operators in the country, claimed to be a world’s first.

However no commercial partnership were announced for the upcoming Malaysia 5G network.

According to Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), the integration is made possible with the adoption of the Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) model of 5G rollout, which emphasizes the sharing of both network infrastructure and valuable spectrum resources.

The exclusive 5G network wholesaler said that once 5G services are officially launched in end-2021, end users with 5G-compatible devices will be able to enjoy a minimum 100Mbps Internet speeds, at the weakest point of its 5G coverage.

It also claims that its 5G network will offer a lower cost per GB than the present 4G standard. However detailed 5G pricing for consumers are not revealed yet.

Witnessing the Malaysia 5G trial integration was Minister of Communications and Multimedia, Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima TPr Annuar Haji Musa, representatives from government agencies, as well as the telecommunications industry.

“Today I witnessed the seamless integration between DNB’s 5G radio network with each MNOs’ existing core platforms, which will eliminate costly duplication in infrastructure investments and is expected to drive lower 5G prices to end users. This will further enable the accelerated adoption of 5G services in Malaysia and narrow the digital divide,” said YB Tan Sri Annuar Musa at DNB’s 5G MOCN Integration event.

David Hägerbro, Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh noted the momentous nature of the integration. “The 5G MOCN integration with more than two MNOs on the DNB network is a historical milestone, not only for the Malaysian mobile telecommunications industry, but also globally.

“5G MOCN integration so far has involved only two MNOs. The fact that more than two MNO core networks can share the same radio access network (RAN) and bandwidth is a testimony to Ericsson’s 5G deployment expertise as well as a significant milestone in Ericsson’s delivery of the 5G network in Malaysia, reinforcing our commitment to providing the most optimized 5G experience for both consumers and enterprises in Malaysia.”

