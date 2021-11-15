Everyone can get a FREE Smartphone with U Mobile!

Want a free smartphone? Here’s a #ZeroRinggitPhone deal u can’t miss out on!

For a limited time only, U Mobile is offering a Free Phone for Everyone with their best value unlimited Postpaid plan: Giler Unlimited GX68.

With the latest promotion, you enjoy the following benefits, only from U Mobile:

No Approval Needed – New or existing users, everyone can get the phone without any approval.

New or existing users, everyone can get the phone without any approval. No Upfront Payment – No upfront payment needed, everyone can own a NEW phone for FREE!

No upfront payment needed, everyone can own a NEW phone for FREE! Unlimited Data, Speed & Calls – Enjoy your new phone with Unlimited Speed, Data & Calls

Ranging from the Samsung Galaxy A02, A03s to the OPPO A16, take your pick & enjoy huge savings with U Mobile’s best Postpaid plan.

There’s a phone to meet your every need: The free Samsung Galaxy A02 comes with longer lasting battery life for your streaming or gaming needs, to even levelling up your selfie or Live show game with AI Triple Camera technology.

U Mobile is offering savings up to 69% if you top up a one-time payment of RM199 for the Samsung Galaxy A03s (64GB) or the OPPO A16 (64GB).

Existing U Mobile customers can sign up online on the U Mobile store or at participating U Mobile stores nationwide. New U Mobile customers can sign up for this promotion at U Mobile stores or participating U Mobile dealers.

For more information on RM0 Phones for Everyone, please visit this link or contact U Mobile’s customer service at 018-388 1318.

This article is brought to you by U Mobile.

