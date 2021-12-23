Over 100 Celcom 2G/4G Network Sites impacted by Flood, Restoration in Progress

The floods have impacted more than 100 network sites nationwide according to Celcom Axiata. The 4G Telco said that due to power outages and in some areas, high water levels and severe road conditions have prevented its network team to access the affected sites.

Celcom’s Network team has been on high alert since the beginning of the flood and have been closely monitoring its network operations by responding quickly and minimising impacts on network services, it claims.

As of 12pm 23rd December 2021, Celcom restored more than 70% of flood impacted network sites in Klang Valley, which includes 100% network restoration at Hulu Langat, Bestari Jaya, Jeram, Klang, Port Klang, Dengkil, Pandan Indah, Seksyen 27 and Seksyen 35 in Shah Alam.

In the Eastern and Southern regions, Celcom restored more than 50% of impacted network sites with 100% restoration at Raub, Panching, Bukit Goh, Tanjung Lumpur, Pantai Sepat, Sri Jaya, Chini, Bukit Juntai, Durian Tipus and Kg. Ngoi-Ngoi. Celcom said its network engineers are working tirelessly to access the affected sites to ensure that the services are restored as soon as possible.

In addition, Celcom is also enhancing its connectivity coverage at temporary relocation relief centres (PPS) by deploying “Cellular-on-wheels” equipment (picture), provision of free Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and installation of coverage signal boosters. The connectivity initiative at PPS nationwide includes PPS Ladang Emerald SKJT Kemuning and PPS Kota Kemuning in Shah Alam, PPS Dewan Orang Ramai Tok Muda in Klang, PPS Balairaya Kampung Tiram in Pahang and more.

On Sunday, Celcom announced that it allocated RM2 million for flood relief support and is in collaboration with the Malaysian Relief Agency (MRA), the GLC Disaster Response Network (GDRN), the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and other NGOs and agencies to distribute food packs, cleaning equipment, medical supplies, and basic necessities to flood affected communities nationwide.

The death toll from Malaysia’s worst floods in years has risen to 37, with at least 10 people still missing, according to media reports today. The floods have also displaced some 68,341 people from 18,080 household across the peninsula. Seven states are severely affected including Perak, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Pahang and Kelantan. About 66,015 personnel from various agencies have been deployed for flood mitigation efforts.

For the latest network restoration status please visit Celcom social media pages, Celcom Life App and Celcom website.