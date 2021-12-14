Celcom partners Telefónica Tech for Cybersecurity Solutions

Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) has partnered with Telefónica Tech, a globally recognised cybersecurity expert, to fortify Celcom’s capabilities in providing full portfolios of cyber security services across multi-vertical industries and organisations in Malaysia.

The partnership with Telefónica Tech will help strengthen Celcom’s position to deliver world-class, resilient and innovative cybersecurity solutions to Malaysian organisations, safeguarding and ensuring business continuity against potential cyber challenges in the new digital age, it said.

To kick-start the collaboration, Celcom and Telefónica launched two Cyber Threat solutions namely, Digital Risk Protection to identify threats and risk associated with digital assets, and Vulnerability Risk Management which provides analysis for customer assets and the ability to identify potential vulnerabilities in information systems for any organisation.

María Jesús Almazor, CEO of Telefónica Tech Cybersecurity & Cloud, said: “We are very excited about this partnership in Asia-Pacific. Achieved through Telefónica Global Solutions, the partnership is a great step forward in complementing Celcom’s ability to develop as an intelligent managed security services provider and benefit from Telefónica Tech’s experience and know-how, enabling Celcom to offer new and excellent cybersecurity services needed to protect businesses in this new wave of digitalisation”.

Afizulazha Abdullah, Chief Operations Officer (Technology) of Celcom Axiata Berhad said, “Impacts from the pandemic has moved more Malaysian businesses and organisations into the digital ecosystem today, and it is crucial for organisations to be vigilant and safeguard their digital assets.

“Celcom’s collaboration with Telefónica Tech will continue to drive digitalisation across local businesses while providing innovative and state-of-the-art cyber security solutions. Combining the expertise of Celcom and Telefónica, local organisations will also receive support for digital risk management which includes consultation for implementation and precautionary security measures that focuses on prevention, detection, and appropriate response to reduce cyber-attacks,” Afiz added.

Under the framework of the partnership agreement signed between Telefónica and Axiata Group back in 2020, both companies have been working together to provide “best-in-market technology solutions and digital services to B2B customers from all Axiata Group’s operators”.

For more information on cyber security solutions offered by Celcom through the partnership, visit the Celcom website.