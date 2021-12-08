Digi 12.12 Sale offers Postpaid & Broadband Discounts, 112GB Internet for RM12

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) announced its 12.12 Digi Sale in conjunction with year-end festivities, with discounts on postpaid, mobile broadband plan, prepaid Internet deal and more.

Starting from 9 December 2021 until 15 December 2021, the following offers will be available exclusively via Digi Store Online and MyDigi app, according to Digi:

Get the Samsung Galaxy A03s for only RM129 with Digi’s Pakej PowerJimat

Customers can get an additional RM90 discount on the Samsung Galaxy A03s and pay only RM129 for the device with Pakej PowerJimat during the 12.12 Digi Sale. For a limited time, customers get to pair a new 4G smartphone with a Digi Postpaid 60 plan, and enjoy unlimited calls and 30GB all-access high-speed Internet.

Enjoy monthly RM12 off on Postpaid Family 45

During this season of festive cheer and togetherness, Digi invites the whole family to connect through unlimited calls and Internet sharing. New customers who sign up for Digi Postpaid Family 45 online will enjoy an additional RM12 off for 12 months and pay only RM33/month for the first 12 months. The plan comes with monthly 50GB all-access high-speed Internet, and an extra 20GB/month when they take up a 12-month Internet Contract Add-On.

Free extra 12GB Internet every month on Digi Mobile Broadband 105

Customers on the Digi Broadband 65 plan can get extra 12GB of Internet quota on top of the allocated 50GB, giving them a total of 62GB high-speed Internet for 12 months at only RM65/month. The offer is applicable for all new sign-ups via Digi Store Online only.

Enjoy 112GB Internet at only RM12

Digi Prepaid subscribers can enjoy even more connectivity this 12.12 with a limited time Internet pass offer. For only RM12, customers can enjoy 12GB + 100GB (1am – 7am) of high-speed Internet with 7-day validity.

Also, Digi introduces Pakej Peranti NEXT which claims to offer further savings for Prepaid customers with a 4G smartphone bundle without contract.

Get a brand new 4G smartphone with free internet quota and unlimited calls with Pakej Peranti NEXT

With the 3G network shutdown taking place very soon, Digi is introducing a new device bundle plan, making it easy for prepaid customers to own a 4G smartphone. Currently the best-value Prepaid device bundle with no contract or commitment, Digi’s Pakej Peranti NEXT offers customers the chance to buy a Samsung Galaxy A02 with free 35GB truly high-speed Internet and unlimited calls for 3 months for only RM399 (bundle worth RM504). This offer will be available on Digi Store Online from 10 December 2021.

For more information on the Digi 12.12 sale, please visit the Digi website.