Digi 3G Network Shutdown completed in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang & Sabah

Digi 3G services are no longer available in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, and Sabah, as Digi is on track with its planned nationwide 3G network shutdown.

With the shutdown completed in these states, Digi has in tandem strengthened its 4G network with new sites and upgraded existing sites to deliver seamless connectivity and better quality of experience for customers. Across Malaysia, Digi’s 4G LTE and LTE-A network now covers 92.4% and 75.3% of populated areas respectively, it said.

In a statement, Digi said it will continue to ensure that remaining 3G device users are able to make the switch to 4G by deploying on-ground roving sales teams nationwide throughout the month to engage customers, creating awareness and offering affordable plans and 4G voice-over-LTE (VoLTE) capable devices.

The next planned Digi 3G shutdown will involve states in the Southern region (Johor, Melaka, and Negeri Sembilan) on 16 December. This will be followed by the Northern and Central regions on 20 and 22 December respectively, and finally Sarawak on 30 December.

Digi is urging its customers to ensure that they are using 4G devices, with the VoLTE function activated, to stay connected seamlessly.

Customers can easily check whether their phones are 4G VoLTE compatible by sending an SMS “4G” to 28282 or by checking the VoLTE-compatible device list.

Additionally, customers can SMS “LTE” to 20000 to check if their SIM card is 4G-friendly. To request for an upgrade to a 4G SIM, customers can visit their nearest Digi Store or Digi Kiosks if necessary.

Malaysia has planned for a nationwide 3G network shut down by the end of 2021, to improve the coverage and speeds of 4G networks. Digi said the shutdown will enable its 3G spectrum to be repurposed to enhance the 4G LTE network performance, allowing for better quality of internet experience for all users.