Digi delays 3G Shut Down in KL, Selangor and other States, due to floods

In light of the recent floods, Digi announced today that it will be delaying its 3G network shutdown in two Federal Territories and 5 States in Malaysia.

Digi 3G network shutdown in Perak, Penang, Kedah and Perlis will now be on 3 January 2022, while the shutdown in Selangor and Federal Territories (including Putrajaya) will be on 6 January 2022.

The 4G Telco said that plans to retire its 3G network in Sarawak will proceed as scheduled on 30 December 2021, after successfully shutting down its 3G network and helping customers migrate over to 4G in Sabah, Eastern (Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang), and Southern (Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan) regions.

Malaysia has planned for a nationwide 3G network shut down by the end of 2021, to improve the coverage and speeds of 4G networks. Digi said the shutdown will enable its 3G spectrum to be repurposed to enhance the 4G LTE network performance, allowing for better quality of internet experience for all users.

Digi’s said its current priority is to keep Malaysians connected by ensuring network service availability at sites affected by the floods. Its 24-hour Response Teams have been working round-the-clock to quickly restore impacted sites, mainly in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, and Kelantan. Restoration works at several areas are still ongoing, as some roads remain inaccessible.

With more days of heavy rainfall forecasted in the coming week across several states in Malaysia, Digi added that it is on standby to mobilise its resources for immediate network restoration works.

The death toll from Malaysia’s worst floods in years has risen to 37, with at least 10 people still missing, according to media reports today. The floods have also displaced some 68,341 people from 18,080 household across the peninsula. Seven states are severely affected including Perak, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Pahang and Kelantan. About 66,015 personnel from various agencies have been deployed for flood mitigation efforts.