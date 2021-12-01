Digi Juara Internet 2022 Sale with Extra Internet, Free Vouchers and More

Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd (Digi) has just announced its Juara Internet 2022 sale, offering extra Internet quota, savings on smart devices, as well as deals on fibre and mobile broadband.

Digi Juara Internet 2022 deals will be available from today until 28 February 2022:

For Digi Prepaid:

Get extra free Internet and e-vouchers worth up to RM69: Digi Prepaid customers who commit upfront to 3 months of NEXT 35 at RM105 can enjoy 90 days of high-speed Internet connectivity with unlimited calls and get a return value worth RM189. This includes extra 15GB of Internet for free, a RM20 Petrol voucher and an RM49 Shopee voucher to get savings on the Aukey TWS Earbuds (EP-M1). Additionally, new customers who sign up for the NEXT35 or NEXT45 30-day plans will also get the RM49 Shopee voucher for the Aukey TWS Earbuds (EP-M1).

For Digi Postpaid:

Extra Internet for Digi Postpaid 60 and above: New Digi Postpaid 60 customers will receive extra Internet quota of 10GB per month, giving them a total of 45GB every month when they opt for a 12-month Internet contract add-on. This offer is also available to new Digi Postpaid 90, 120 and Digi Family 30 and 45 customers, who will also get an extra 10GB per month.

Up to RM500 device savings with Pakej PowerJimat: Customers can upgrade to a 4G smartphone from as low as RM1 with device savings of up to RM500 from recommended retail prices (RRP) with Pakej PowerJimat, which comes with 30GB high-speed, all-access Internet for a limited time. The Pakej PowerJimat is bundled with the Digi Postpaid 60 plan and a 12-month contract. New customers who port-in to the Pakej PowerJimat also enjoy zero plan advance payment.

Additional RM360 additional savings with PhoneFreedom 365: Customers wanting to upgrade to the latest flagship 4G and 5G smartphones can do so at zero interest and zero upfront payment with PhoneFreedom 365. Get the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G and Redmi Note 10 5G at only RM1 a month. There are also additional discounts on the iPhone 12 Pro 128GB at only RM137 a month, and the Huawei P40 Pro at only RM90 a month on a 24-month contract.

Buy a device outright with GadgetFreedom Plus: To help customers get the best devices for their households, Digi is also announcing the availability of GadgetFreedom Plus. GadgetFreedom Plus allows all customers on the new Digi Postpaid 60 plan and above to purchase devices outright from the Digi Store on Shopee Mall without any contract or monthly re-payment commitments. Customers can save up to 20% (capped at RM100) on devices compared to the recommended retail price (RRP). Eligible customers can download GadgetFreedom Plus discount vouchers from the MyDigi app monthly.

For Digi Fibre:

Great savings on Fibre for Postpaid customers: Customers can enjoy 300Mbps of ultra-fast unlimited Digi Fibre from only RM100 per month for their home connectivity needs when they pair it with qualifying Digi Postpaid plans. That’s up to RM50 savings per month compared to the recommended retail price of RM150.

For Mobile Broadband:

Extra Internet for Broadband 65 and above: Customers who subscribe to Digi Broadband 65 and 105 can enjoy an extra 10GB per month for 12 months on top of the allocated Internet quota. In addition, customers who opt for a 12-month contract on these plans can choose to get either (i) free extra Internet of up to 50GB a month OR (ii) a free 4G LTE Mobifi router.

To enjoy these Juara Internet 2022 deals, Digi said customers can choose to either go to the nearest Digi Store or purchase from the comfort of their home via Digi Store Online. Alternatively, customers can check out the offers at the Juara Internet 2022 roadshow series at the following locations: