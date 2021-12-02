Digi is Malaysia’s No.1 & Fastest Mobile Network – Independent Reports

Constant upgrades and 4G network expansion made Digi the No.1 and Fastest Mobile Network in Malaysia, based on various independent third-party network benchmarking reports.

Digi is No.1 in Download Speed Experience – September 2021 Report

Download speeds in the Digi network is the fastest in the country according to an independent report.

Digi scored a national average download speeds of 12.4Mbps, the fastest network among all Telcos in Malaysia. In 4G alone, the average speed was much faster at 14.6Mbps.

When it comes to fastest download speeds by states and Federal Territories, Digi was also the fastest network in these places: Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Penang, Putrajaya and Sarawak.

Digi was also crowned the Fastest Mobile Network in Malaysia during the period from December 2020 to February 2021, in another independent report.

Digi 4G gives you the Best Video Experience – September 2021 Report

A recent 3rd party report reveals that Digi offers the best 4G video experience. This means that only Digi 4G users enjoy the best video streaming experience in the country.

The report says that Digi offers the best video experience in Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Perak, Pulau Pinang, Putrajaya, Sarawak, Selangor and Terengganu.

This isn’t the first time Digi was rated the Best for Video Experience. It was also the top mobile network in Malaysia for video streaming between the period of December 2020 and February 2021.

Digi is the Fastest Mobile Operator in Malaysia – Ookla Q2 & Q3 Report

Speedtest by Ookla, a global leader in Internet performance testing says that Digi was the fastest mobile operator among top providers in Malaysia in Q2 and Q3 2021.

As of October 2021, Digi beat 4 other major Telcos in Malaysia to win the top spot. The full report can be accessed here.

No.1 Group Calling Video Experience – May 2021

During the COVID-19 pandemic, people have become more dependent on Internet connectivity to stay in touch. This include attending group video calls, which has become an essential part of everyone’s reality.

According to an independent report, Digi offers the best Group Video Calling Experience in Malaysia when tested between February and May 2021.

Most Consistent Mobile Network in Malaysia – Ookla Q1-Q4 2020 Report

Digi is the only mobile operator in Malaysia to achieve the highest consistency score for the entire year in 2020. A consistency score is a measurement of Internet performance and quality of service.

For the period of Q1-Q2 2020, Ookla found that Digi had the highest Consistency Score in Malaysia with 85.9% of results showing at least a 5 Mbps minimum download speed and 1 Mbps minimum upload speed. In the second half the year, Q3-Q4, Digi was again the best network in Malaysia with 88.6% of results showing at least a 5 Mbps minimum download speed and 1 Mbps minimum upload speed.

More details here.

Fastest Mobile Network in Malaysia – Tutela March 2021 Report

In Tutela’s State of Mobile Experience for Southeast Asia, Digi was ranked the fastest in Download Speeds between August 1st 2020 and January 31st, 2021. The result is based on over 340 million measurements taken from real-world smartphone users in Malaysia.

Read more here.

On Digi 4G network, no one gets left behind

With 92% population coverage for 4G and 75% for LTE-A, staying connected to all that matters is easy when you’re on Digi’s 4G network.

Digi is continuously building the network with the latest and newest LTE-Advanced technologies such as 4×4 MIMO, 256 QAM, 4 Carrier Aggregation (4CA) and 5G ready equipment.

When the Movement Control Order (MCO) started in March 2020, Digi have seen an increase of monthly data usage from 14.5GB per user in Q1 2020 to a whopping 22.4GB per user in Q3 2021, supporting 9 million Internet users. Video consumption takes up the majority of the Internet traffic. Digi customers also spend a lot of time on social media, gaming, and browsing. Ever since the first MCO, Digi saw an increase in usage of online meeting apps such as Zoom, Teams, Google Meet / Classroom. The peak hours of these Internet usage are between 8PM to 12AM, while the off-peak hours are from 1am to 8am.

Despite of the huge increase in data usage, Digi has been able to meet the demands in providing consistent quality digital connectivity to all its customers.

Upgrading and modernising existing sites with latest tech to boost capacity and improve both outdoor and indoor coverage nationwide. Some 2,129 sites were upgraded in 1H21.

Digi is constantly working to maximise customer experience across the country — progressively expanding the coverage of our network. Our 100 new sites were deployed in 1H21.

One of our immediate focuses is to migrate Digi 3G customers to 4G. According to the latest JENDELA report, some 1.2 million 3G customers were migrated from 3G to 4G in Malaysia, between January to September this year.

For more information on Malaysia’s No.1 & Fastest Mobile Network, visit the Digi website.

This article is brought to you by Digi.

Digi is a mobile connectivity and internet services provider enabling 10.2 million Malaysians on our advanced 4G+ network. We have an ambition to provide relevant, personalised, and engaging digital products and services that will fully enable our customer’s digital lifestyles. Listed on Bursa Malaysia, Digi is part of global telecommunications provider Telenor Group.