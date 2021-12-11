Digi RDY Gaming Plan for Mobile Gamers, with Optimised Gaming Latency

Digi Telecommunications announced a new prepaid plan called RDY (pronounced as ‘Ready’) Gaming Plan, its latest prepaid plan crafted specifically for mobile gamers.

The Telco company said this unique prepaid plan is set to be the best companion for mobile gamers, with features such as Always-on Gaming Internet, Optimised Gaming Latency and Game Credit Cashback for a superior gaming experience.

The Digi RDY Gaming Plan is now available at a special launch price of RM68/month, giving customers a RM20 discount (normal price: RM88). It comes with with Always-on Gaming Internet up to 999GB/month with Optimised Gaming Latency for 7 game titles, 50GB of All-Access High-Speed Internet and unlimited calls to all local networks, with auto renewal every 30 days.

The seven (7) game titles covered by always-on gaming Internet feature are as follow:

PUBG Mobile Legends: Bang Bang FreeFire Call of Duty AoV (Arena of Valor) League of Legends (Wild Rift) League of Legends (PC)

Digi said Gamers can enjoy smoother and more consistent gameplay when they play these 7 game titles with the Optimised Gaming Latency feature. With the high priority Internet service, gamers will enjoy a lower ping, lower latency and a super real-time gaming experience.

To celebrate the launch, the first 500 sign-ups for the RDY Gaming Plan between 10 to 31 December 2021 will receive 10% extra Internet (5GB) for the next 12 months.

Through the new Digi RDY Gaming Plan, gamers will also receive 5% Game Credit Cashback when they purchase game credits with their Digi Prepaid credits on Google Play, App Store, CODA Shop, Garena App or Huawei AppGallery. They can use the earned cashback on any Internet purchases.

Digi’s Chief Marketing Officer, Praveen Rajan, said that the RDY Gaming Plan was developed with gamers in mind, aiming to further enhance and improve their gaming experience. “We understand that mobile gamers need a stable and consistent high-speed Internet connection to game optimally. This new gaming plan offers unlimited access to popular games with optimised gaming latency to address a frequent concern among mobile gamers. Furthermore, with the local mobile gaming scene growing rapidly, we believe that Digi with the RDY Gaming Plan is now geared to serve a wider market of mobile gamers across Malaysia.”

For more information on Digi’s RDY Gaming Plan, please visit this link. New customers can sign up or switch to the RDY Gaming Plan via Digi Store Online. Existing Digi Prepaid customers can also change their current plan via UMB *128#.