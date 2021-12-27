Floods: Telekom Malaysia to waive two weeks of Unifi Billing, Replace Equipment for Free

Telekom Malaysia (TM), the largest fibre broadband service broadband in the country, issued a statement last week to support around 100,000 customers affected customers by the floods nationwide.

The national broadband service provider is offering the following to affected customers:

RM13 million allocated to replace for free, damaged Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) and network components;

A waiver of two (2) weeks subscription from customer bill estimated at RM5 million; and

Credit term extension to 60 days to further ease the financial burden of customers.

In the affected regions, Telekom Malaysia said it has restored a majority of its impacted primary network sites. The flood had impacted more than 15 network sites and hill stations across four (4) states, due to power outages and in some areas, high water levels and severe road conditions, preventing its network team from accessing these locations.

Some 85% or 84,274 of affected customers are now back online according to Telekom Malaysia, as of 24 December.

A the time of writing, TM’s unifi broadband, voice, unifi TV are still being restored in the following areas, mainly in Pahang and Selangor:

Mentakab, Pahang

Bentong, Pahang

Kuala Lipis, Pahang

Triang, Pahang

Jerantut, Pahang

Karak, Pahang

Raub, Pahang

Bukit Kemuning, Selangor

Bukit Canggang, Selangor

Pelabuhan Klang, Selangor

Shah Alam, Selangor

As part of the pledges made by members of the GLC/GLIC Disaster Response Network (GDRN) currently at RM58.4 million, the TM Board has allocated RM2 million in aid of the recovery, rebuilding and flood relief efforts. TM, via Yayasan TM (YTM) is also joint chair and secretariat for GDRN. Together with YTM, partner NGOs and the Malaysian Armed and rescue Forces, TM said it distributed over 3,500 care packs consisting of hot meals, dry rations and hygiene items, and COVID-19 self-test kits provided by Pharmaniaga to the flood-stricken areas in Klang Valley and Hulu Langat.

In the meantime, some 2.69 million TM broadband and mobile customers (unifi Mobile, Streamyx, Fibre broadband) are experiencing service degradation nationwide due to “Submarine cable fault”, affecting services such as Discord, Valorant, League of Legend and Uplay PC since Christmas. The issue was supposed to resolve yesterday but it is still ongoing today.