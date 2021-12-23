KKMM: 342 Telco Towers affected during Flood in Selangor, 153 Restored

Some 343 Telecommunication towers offering mobile connectivity for 2G and 4G services were affected during the massive floods that hit Selangor recently.

As of 22 December 2021, 153 Telco towers are now operational while 189 towers are still being restored according to a media statement from Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima TPr Annuar Haji Musa, the Minister of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia (KKMM).

The Minister said that KKMM through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is working with telecommunication companies to restore the mobile communication towers in Selangor.

The following is a number of tower locations affected by the floods in Selangor:

Areas Number of Telco Towers affected Total Being Restored Restored Bangi 1 – 1 Banting 6 2 8 Dengkil 2 2 4 Hulu langat 15 1 16 Jenjarom 1 – 1 Kajang 1 – 1 Klang 21 23 44 Kuala Langat 2 – 2 Kuala Selangor 2 – 2 Pandan Indah – 2 2 Puchong 15 9 24 Rawang 1 – 1 Sepang 23 34 57 Serdang – 1 1 Shah Alam 93 79 172 Subang jaya 4 – 4 Sungai Buloh 1 – 1 Telok Panglima Garang 1 – 1 Jumlah Keseluruhan 189 153 342

The Minister said that among the constraints faced by the MCMC and telecommunication companies is not being able to access the location of the tower. He said that electricity supply in flooded areas have been cut off by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) for safety reasons.

“Repair work is underway and the affected telecommunication towers are expected to resume operations soon and transmitters in the affected areas will be reactivated, once the electricity supply is restored by TNB,” he said.

The Minister said that MCMC has held discussions with amateur radio associations to seek the assistance of amateur radio services as an alternative communication channel for the affected areas. Now, several amateur radio systems have started operating and are being deployed in some areas severely affected by the flood disaster, he added.