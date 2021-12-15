List of 5G Smartphones that will work with the Malaysia 5G Network

Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) launched its 5G network today for consumers, via Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) such as Telekom Malaysia’s unifi mobile and the Yes mobile service from YTL Communications.

Below are the full list of the 5G smartphones that will work with the Malaysia 5G network according to DNB:

Xiaomi – 10T, 11 Lite 5G NE, 11T, 11T Pro, Mi10, Mi10 Pro, Mi10T Pro, Mi11, Mi11Ultra, Poco F2 Pro, Poco F3, Poco M3 Pro 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G, Poco X3 GT, Redmi Note 10 5G

– 10T, 11 Lite 5G NE, 11T, 11T Pro, Mi10, Mi10 Pro, Mi10T Pro, Mi11, Mi11Ultra, Poco F2 Pro, Poco F3, Poco M3 Pro 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G, Poco X3 GT, Redmi Note 10 5G Huawei – Mate 30 Pro 5G, Mate 40 Pro, Mate XS, Nova 7, Nova 7SE, P40, P40 Pro, P40 Pro+

– Mate 30 Pro 5G, Mate 40 Pro, Mate XS, Nova 7, Nova 7SE, P40, P40 Pro, P40 Pro+ Nokia – X20

– X20 Honor – 50

– 50 Oppo – A74 5G, Findx2, Findx2 Pro, Findx3 Pro, Reno5, Reno5 Pro, Reno6, Reno6 Pro, Reno6 Z

– A74 5G, Findx2, Findx2 Pro, Findx3 Pro, Reno5, Reno5 Pro, Reno6, Reno6 Pro, Reno6 Z Realme – RM 7 5G, RM 8 5G, RM GT Master Edition, RM GT Neo 2, RM X50 Pro, RM X7 Pro

– RM 7 5G, RM 8 5G, RM GT Master Edition, RM GT Neo 2, RM X50 Pro, RM X7 Pro Samsung – S21, S21 Ultra 5G, S21+ 5G

– S21, S21 Ultra 5G, S21+ 5G Vivo – V20 Pro, V21, V21 5G, V23 5G, V23e 5G, X50, X50 Pro, X70, X70 Pro, Y76 5G, X60

– V20 Pro, V21, V21 5G, V23 5G, V23e 5G, X50, X50 Pro, X70, X70 Pro, Y76 5G, X60 ZTE – Axon 30, Axon 30 Ultra

DNB also revealed that it is working to support the following 5G smartphones, “expected by Q1 2022”:

Samsung – A22 5G, A32 5G, A42 5G, A52 5G, A52S 5G, Flip 3, Fold 3, M52 5G, Note 20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE 5G, S20 Ultra 5G

– A22 5G, A32 5G, A42 5G, A52 5G, A52S 5G, Flip 3, Fold 3, M52 5G, Note 20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE 5G, S20 Ultra 5G Apple – iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

– iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max Motorola – Moto Edge 20 Pro

– Moto Edge 20 Pro Asus – ROG 5s, ROG 5s Pro, Zenfone 8, Zenfone 8 Flip

– ROG 5s, ROG 5s Pro, Zenfone 8, Zenfone 8 Flip TCL – 20R 5G

DNB did not say if other smartphones not in the list above will be supported.

The 5G service is now available to unifi Mobile postpaid customers of Telekom Malaysia on “certified 5G devices”. At the time of writing, Telekom Malaysia has not provided any further updates.

Meanwhile, YTL Communications, the second Telco to announce the limited free trial with DNB, made available two new Yes 5G mobile plans on its website – YES Prepaid FT5G Unlimited (RM30/month) and YES Postpaid FT5G RM49/month, both offering unlimited 5G data for smartphone use until 31st March 2022. Existing customers will need to contact Yes for a ‘5G upgrade’. Yes did not say if it will continue to offer the 5G service after March 2022.

DNB’s Malaysia 5G network is now available at limited areas across Putrajaya, Cyberjaya, and Kuala Lumpur. The DNB coverage map list some of the following areas with good 5G coverage: Bandar Sri Permaisuri, Bangsar, Bandar Tun Razak, Bukit Jalil, Bukit Damansara, Kampung Baru, Setapak, Sentul, Wangsa Maju, Kepong, Setiawangsa, part of Chow Kit, KLCC and Bukit Bintang.

End users with 5G-compatible devices will be able to enjoy an average speed of 100 Mbps. This means a user at the weakest point of 5G coverage would on average receive 100 Mbps on a 5G-compatible device, DNB claims.