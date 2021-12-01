unifi 24 hours Service Restoration Guarantee for selected Broadband Plans

Telekom Malaysia’s fibre broadband service, unifi, announced a 24-hours service restoration guarantee for customers on selected broadband plans.

The 24-hour service restoration guarantee is among five new customer-focused initiatives under its “unificares campaign to enhance its broadband experience by reducing downtime to the absolute minimum”.

According to unifi, if it is not able to restore its fibre broadband service within 24 hours from complaint submission, customers will receive RM50 billing rebate compensation, subject to approval, but it must be redeemed manually via the myunifi app within 30 days.

The unifi 24 hours Service Restoration guarantee starts 30 November 2021 and compensation eligibility is for customers subscribing to 100Mbps fibre plans and above. The service restoration guarantee is not offered to customers on the 30Mbps fibre plan and 342,000 Streamyx fixed broadband customers.

Telekom Malaysia (TM) said in its unifi 24 hours Service Restoration FAQ that unifi customers are eligible for the rebate if:

You are a unifi Home and/or unifi Biz subscriber with a speed of 100Mbps and above.

The breakdown/downtime is not solely on other services related to unifi by itself, such as telephone, unifi Lite, unifi Mobile, unifi Air, unifi TV, and Value Added Services (VAS).

A formal report is made via Live Chat, Email, TMpoint, or via the official unifi Facebook/Twitter page

Your report is made during breakdowns/downtime when you are unable to use the unifi service.

Your report is due to service disruption and total loss of internet connection.

The service restoration period took more than 24 hours from the time your formal report is recorded in TM’s system.

Your unifi breakdown/downtime is due to: Service maintenance works by TM. 3rd party, for example works performed by other telecommunication or utility companies which caused

unifi service disruption. Damages to TM infrastructure caused by animals leading to the unifi service disruption, not including Force Majeure.



TM also said, “Once you have been identified as an eligible recipient, the RM50 bill rebate information will be sent to you via SMS and notification in your myunifi app alongside the redemption steps.”

Another initiative introduced with the campaign is unifi’s Proactive Service Alert; an early detection and intervention system that ensures early notifications and speed of resolution to customers. Affected customers are alerted for restoration via SMS and the myunifi app push notification.

Other customer-focused initiatives introduced in conjunction with the campaign are Easyfix self-serve tool, Service Tracker and unifi Elite experts.

Easyfix is an easy visual based self-serve tool that enables customers to self-diagnose and do a quick troubleshoot on internet connection, telephony or unifi TV services. If an issue is unresolved, the Easyfix tool will automatically create a service ticket for immediate action by the unifi Care Crew or connect users to a unifi live chat agent for further assistance. Easyfix can be accessed anytime on the myunifi app under ‘Support’ or at easyfix.com.my.

Service Tracker allows customers to view and track status of service and technical requests in real-time including details of the assigned TM Care Crew, via the myunifi app. Users can easily access the Service Tracker under ‘My Activity’ from their Account page.

unifi Elite is a group of WiFi experts who are specially trained to provide customers with tailormade consultation and solutions to further enhance their connectivity experience at home or business premises.