Celcom partners Blacknut for Online Video Game Streaming Services

Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) announced it has launched Malaysia’s first-ever cloud gaming service, in partnership with Radian Arc and Blacknut.

The new online Video Game Streaming service allows Celcom customers to enjoy more than 400 premium cloud gaming titles across any platform or devices at only RM40 per month, available only to Celcom MAX customers, without having to download huge software or purchase expensive hardware.

Radian Arc and Blacknut cloud gaming solution uses GPU Edge technology and operator networks to process data as close to the end user as possible. The Blacknut cloud game service is compatible with most Android devices and ready for PCs, Mac computers, Android and iOS smartphones, with more connectable accessories to be available soon.

According to Celcom, by leveraging on cloud technology and supported by Celcom’s widest 4G LTE and fibre network, customers can easily enjoy unlimited access to stream and play their favourite games right away. For a limited time only, Celcom is also offering new and existing Celcom MAX customers, a free 1-month trial access to Blacknut cloud gaming services.

T. Kugan, Chief Emerging Business Officer of Celcom Axiata Berhad said Celcom is proud to be collaborating with a renowned cloud gaming provider such as Blacknut, to elevate the accessibility of the gaming experience to every Malaysian, regardless of their age and gaming skills.

“Celcom’s latest affordable add-on enables consumers who are ardent gamers to jump on the gaming bandwagon and enjoy the latest online games at their own convenience. We also want to enable our customers to enjoy premium Cloud Gaming technology on Celcom’s consistent 4G network and fibre connectivity. The launch of our latest offering is timely as Malaysia takes significant steps toward implementing 5G which will provide faster networks to deliver top-notch cloud gaming experience and unlock endless possibilities within the gaming industry,” Kugan added.

“This new partnership with Celcom in Malaysia is a fantastic milestone for Blacknut and confirms our leadership position in the South East region. Blacknut has quickly become the referent cloud gaming solution for telcos thanks to our unique extensive catalog offering and the fastest go to market without infrastructure investment from our partners. We’re absolutely delighted to join forces with Celcom with this first ever cloud gaming launch in the country,” said Olivier Avaro, CEO of Blacknut.

Celcom MAX is an all-in-one plan that combines Celcom Home Fibre and Celcom MEGA in one monthly bill, starting from RM179/month with 24-months contract. Celcom said this best of two offerings include a lifetime savings of RM21 every month with up to 500Mbps of unlimited high-speed internet, unlimited calls on mobile plans and a free AX router for homes.

For more information on the Celcom MAX’s cloud gaming services and offerings, visit the Celcom website.