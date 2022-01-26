Ericsson NOC manages the entire DNB 5G Network, from Billing to Complaints

More than one month after Malaysia 5G services was made available to consumers, Ericsson announced on Monday that it established a Network Operations Centre (NOC) in Malaysia dedicated to manage the sole 5G network in the country by Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB).

The DNB 5G NOC, based at Ericsson’s premises in Malaysia, will monitor, maintain and manage network faults, security and key performance indicators (KPIs) of the DNB network, leveraging the “state-of-the-art Ericsson Operations Engine”, the global Telecommunication company said in a statement.

The Ericsson website reveals that its Malaysia-office is located at Level 22 & 23, The Pinnacle, Persiaran Lagoon, Bandar Sunway, 46150 Petaling Jaya, Selangor Darul Ehsan.

The Sweden-based company says that it automates nearly one million network commands everyday, and processes alarms to prevent network issues before they happen.

The statement from Ericsson indicates that the new NOC will manage the entire DNB 5G network, serving as the first point of contact for all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) for technical issues, customer complaints, network performance, quality related matters, billing and charging related issues.

The NOC is part of Ericsson’s Managed Services offering for the DNB 5G network and entails managing the performance of the 5G network end to end. “Powered by advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms, the Ericsson Operations Engine predicts potential network issues caused by hardware, software, or external factors,” it said.

David Hägerbro, Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh, says: “The dedicated DNB 5G NOC is an example of our commitment to deliver a cost-efficient, world class 5G experience for the people and businesses of Malaysia. The NOC will support the national 5G infrastructure by providing proactive, fast detection and isolation of network faults, monitor security events or threats and reduce response and rectification time.”

He adds: “Powered by the Ericsson Operations Engine, the Ericsson NOC is capable of maintaining the most complex and large-scale 5G networks round the clock and will serve as an assurance to the MNOs using the DNB 5G network regarding the performance and health of the DNB network. Setting up the NOC in Malaysia has also opened the opportunity for more Malaysians to be hired and acquire skills in the latest technologies.”

Located within the NOC is the Security Operations Centre (SOC) which provides 24/7 cyber security monitoring threat detection and remediation capabilities using Ericsson’s Managed Services Security Platform suite of tools.

Ericsson also said it has been managing Digi’s mobile network since 2018 and Managed Services for U Mobile billing operations since 2012.