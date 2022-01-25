Maxis to rebrand Hotlink Internet 365 prepaid to Hotlink Pantas

Maxis sent out an SMS yesterday to all Hotlink Internet 365 prepaid customers informing them that the plan will be rebranded to Hotlink Pantas. The plan change is expected to take place on 27 January 2021.

The short notice, which takes effect within 4 days to all Hotlink Internet 365 users, includes a small but a major change for certain customers who don’t want to spend too much to extend their account validity period.

The SMS from Maxis says that every top up of RM10 and above with Hotlink Pantas will offer a short period of 30 days of active account validity. In comparison to Hotlink Internet 365, a minimum top up of RM5 will offer 60 days of active account validity.

The SMS did not indicate if there are any other changes with Hotlink Pantas. Maxis also did not say if customers have the option to remain with the Hotlink Internet 365 plan.

At the moment, there are 3 Internet passes with the Hotlink Internet 365 from Maxis.

2GB at RM6

2GB high-speed internet for 365 days

Subject to SIM active period

4GB at RM10

4GB high-speed internet for 365 days

Subject to SIM active period

10GB at RM20

10GB high-speed internet for 365 days

Subject to SIM active period

Hotlink Internet 365 also offers 365 days of account validity at just RM30.

For IDD calls, Hotlink Internet 365 has one of the lowest call rates to the following countries, and the longest validity:

Indonesia

RM2

15 minutes for 365 days

Bangladesh & India

RM2

30 minutes for 365 days

Myanmar, Nepal & Philippines

RM4

10 minutes for 365 days

No further details are available from Maxis regarding Hotlink Pantas at the time of writing.