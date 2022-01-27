TIME is the First Telco in Southeast Asia to be MEF 3.0 SD-WAN Certified

TIME dotCom (TIME) announced that it has become the first telecommunications provider in Southeast Asia to obtain the industry-leading MEF 3.0 SD-WAN certification. This certification affirms that TIME SD-WAN solutions adhere to MEF’s global service standards.

“Congratulations to TIME on its latest MEF 3.0 SD-WAN certification,” said Nan Chen, president of MEF. “Companies who purchase from a certified MEF 3.0 service provider can have confidence the solutions will conform to MEF’s industry-leading global standards and seamlessly interoperate in their network. Companies like TIME understand the value that certification provides—simplified, pre-validated functionality for buyers and simplified, frictionless implementation and partnering.”

SD-WAN services are emerging as a catalyst for businesses to realise their digital transformation goals. Organisations can benefit from the speed and efficiency of deployment when it comes to SD-WAN. Whether it is leveraging on the optimisation of integrated security, remote user support, cloud applications or insights, implementing SD-WAN is cost effective and future-proofed in the long term.

“SD-WAN provides a host of benefits for any business looking to virtualise their network as part of their digital transformation. In addition to better network management, businesses will also experience a stronger and more secure connectivity to the cloud. We foresee businesses will continue to deploy hybrid networking strategies with SD-WAN moving forward given its high impact and optimised cost,” said Kit Au, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Business at TIME dotCom.

Secured services such as TIME’s hosted centralised SD-WAN dashboard allows users to access real time analytics hosted in the ISO certified TIME Cloud Services platform.

TIME is only one of two providers in the world to implement three of MEF’s headlining certifications – MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet, SD-WAN and LSO Sonata.

“We are proud to be the first telecommunications provider in Southeast Asia to be MEF 3.0 SD-WAN certified. This achievement indicates our commitment to innovation and industry standards on top of delivering best-in-class service for our customers. As network transformation continues at a rapid pace, TIME’s SD-WAN solutions enable the creation of powerful, new hybrid networking solutions optimised for digital transformation,” said Ang Thing Jiun, Chief Technology Officer at TIME dotCom.